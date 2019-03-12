Joe Brolly and Jarlath Burns are strange bedfellows.

Limerick hurler Declan H a n n o n a n d G a l w a y footballer Paul Conroy l a u n c h ‘ D o C h l u b , D o C h o n t a e ? C u i r O r t A n Fáinne’ at Croke Park. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/ Sportsfile

A potted history of their interactions in recent years —their Armagh Twitter row in 2014, the mark, the Irish flag/anthem debate in 2015 — wouldn’t suggest they are in cahoots.

Yet their calls within days of one another for the GAA to back a border poll warrants attention.