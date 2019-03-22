Making it big in Japan all that matters for team of fuss

“For us we would certainly encourage the genuine supporter not to lose faith with the team; the team will definitely turn up in Japan,” said the Irish rugby team’s coach, Joe Schmidt, in a press conference after the loss to Wales in Cardiff last weekend.

DARKNESS BEFORE DAWN? Cian Healy, Conor Murray, and Dave Kilcoyne ponder where it all went wrong after Ireland’s defeat to Wales in Cardiff last weekend. However, Paul Rouse believes Ireland’s current issues can be resolved in time for the World Cup. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

It was a little bit stunning that he needed to say that, but the commentary that has been offered since the beginning of this year’s Six Nations presumably left him feeling it was something that was necessary.

After the November Series — with the defeat of New Zeal a glorious scalp — Irish rugby supporters were talking of a potential World Cup success.