Making it big in Japan all that matters for team of fuss

“For us we would certainly encourage the genuine supporter not to lose faith with the team; the team will definitely turn up in Japan,” said the Irish rugby team’s coach, Joe Schmidt, in a press conference after the loss to Wales in Cardiff last weekend.
It was a little bit stunning that he needed to say that, but the commentary that has been offered since the beginning of this year’s Six Nations presumably left him feeling it was something that was necessary.
After the November Series — with the defeat of New Zeal a glorious scalp — Irish rugby supporters were talking of a potential World Cup success.
