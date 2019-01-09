NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
DONAL LENIHAN: Losing Chris Farrell could have grave consequences for Munster's season

Wednesday, January 09, 2019 - 12:00 AM
By Donal Lenihan

Over the years, when their backs were firmly pressed against the wall, Munster always found a way to prevail in Europe, writes Donal Lenihan.

Gloucester hardly represent a European giant, even at Kingsholm, but any hopes of Munster hosting a Heineken Cup quarter-final next April is dependent on winning on the road on Friday night. That is something they had only achieved twice this season prior to last Saturday night’s win over Connacht in Galway.

Given that the only away wins to that point were against PRO14 basement sides Zebre and the Cheetahs, last weekend’s victory was crucial. The last 10 days have been very productive from a Munster perspective and could prove the perfect launchpad for the second half of the season.

