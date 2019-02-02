During my time with the Limerick underage academy between 2015-2018, one of my main briefs was to coach the minor team in each of those seasons.

Our best year was in 2016, when we reached an All-Ireland final, but you’d have got some odds on that happening after Tipperary annihilated us in the Munster final. It was even worse when the match was played in the Gaelic Grounds.

I’d been there before, albeit in a different capacity, when Tipperary destroyed us in the 1993 Munster final.