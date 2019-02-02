NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

ANTHONY DALY: Limerick’s champs will be eager to give home support a treat

Saturday, February 02, 2019 - 12:00 AM
By Anthony Daly

During my time with the Limerick underage academy between 2015-2018, one of my main briefs was to coach the minor team in each of those seasons.

Our best year was in 2016, when we reached an All-Ireland final, but you’d have got some odds on that happening after Tipperary annihilated us in the Munster final. It was even worse when the match was played in the Gaelic Grounds.

I’d been there before, albeit in a different capacity, when Tipperary destroyed us in the 1993 Munster final.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

KEYWORDS

LimerickTipperaryMunsterGAA

More in this Section

No issue with my temperament, says Owen Farrell

Nicolas Pepe scores stunner as Lille thrash Patrick Vieira’s Nice

Wales open Six Nations campaign with win in France

Ireland U20s come from 11 points down to earn bonus-point win over England U20s

More by this author

John Meyler will be frustrated. He’ll want to see what stuff is in certain fellas

Trials, targets, and transitions

‘I’ve no doubt Limerick will win more All-Irelands but it’s doubtful it’ll be in 2019’

Ballyhale’s powers of regeneration are incredible


Lifestyle

Album review: Ian Brown, Ripples

More than just the Super Bowl: Here’s everything you should do in Atlanta

David Duchovny has reinvented himself as a singer, and he’s about to play his first ever Irish venue

'It’s a great country with great talent': Michelle Visage on her return to Ireland’s Got Talent

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 30, 2019

    • 4
    • 6
    • 16
    • 34
    • 38
    • 39
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »