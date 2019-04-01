Limerick swarm like killer bees. And Waterford got badly stung

I was on the road to Dublin yesterday morning at 6.15am. It wasn’t easy to roll out of the cot at that ungodly hour but I arranged Kilmacud Crokes training early so I could be organised and be able to get into Croke Park early.

And yet despite all my planning, I still got my calculations wrong. Part of that was down to me underestimating the scale of the Mayo support because when I went to buy a ticket at the office just after noon, the options available weren’t hectic. And that is how I ended up watching the game from the Davin End corner of the stadium.

You are a little reliant on the big screen at times but at least I was up high. In that context, the position was perfect because it gave me a full view of how both teams set up.