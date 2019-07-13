Lights, camera,action: Football’s big show begins in earnest

There is huge anticipation throughout the country this morning for the second coming of the Super 8s.

Let’s ignore the flaws and imperfections and enjoy the carnival of football about to unfold. Pádraic Duffy deserves massive credit for the concept and then the political ability to implement the much-needed changes.

The match of the weekend is in Killarney.

Kerry v Mayo would still be as big a game if, as under the old system, it was being played as an All-Ireland quarter-final in Croke Park.

It wouldn’t be as big of an occasion though, which is the crucial point.

Big, high stakes games between teams of equal ability in provincial venues was one of Duffy’s main selling points when he embarked on his Truma- like whistlestop campaign of the country to sell his vision.

There seems to a consensus at the moment that whoever loses in Killarney tomorrow will exit the championship. I don’t see it that way. It certainly makes it harder, but both teams can take points off Donegal and with the Ulster championship having to go to Castlebar for the last game there could be another twist or two to come. Just as it should be.

Here are a few key areas from each game that will be important.

Kerry v Mayo

This is going to be an explosive game. There are two valuable group points on the line but both teams have plenty of additional motivation.

Kerry have lost twice to Mayo this year and on top of the disappointing defeat in the 2017All-Ireland semi-final replay the players should feel they have a major point to prove.

The way Kerry have been written off since the Munster final will have brought an edge to their preparations. The unbeaten record in Killarney may not be mentioned but it will be at the back of everyone’s minds. This kind of pressure can be positive and can bring the best out of people and I’m expecting a huge performance from the hosts.

Mayo won’t lack motivation either and I thought it wastelling how James Horanimmediately instructed his players to get into the dressing room after last week’s victory over Galway.

He had his sights firmly set on Kerry straight away and saw the victory over their neighbours strictly as a means to an end.

Both teams have played with sweepers in their recent games with Jack Sherwood and Colm Boyle fulfilling the role for their respective teams.

If this is to happen this weekend it will be interesting to see how each team will try to engineer it.

Will one of them withdraw a forward to facilitate it and play with five up? Alternatively, both teams may attempt to play ‘cheat’ sweepers. For example, a player from the right flank drops a line as the opposition is attacking down their left (or vice versa).

Communication is key with this type of set-up and in a frantic game it can be difficult to implement. A further complication for the sweeper in this set-up is that when fatigue sets in, it is challenging to get as deep as one would like to protect the inside line and goal chances at both ends may result.

The Kerry defence will have been stung by the recent criticism directed their way and should emerge with a determination to halt any team from running through them again.

This is a delicate balancing act as overzealous tackling and a psychotic determination to stop Mayo can result in frees being conceded. Mayo’s hard-running game buys them their fair share of frees and indiscipline has cost Kerry against them in the past.

It is no coincidence Cillian O’Connor is set to take the top spot in the championship scoring charts tomorrow which is a remarkable achievement in its own right considering he has a good few years left in him yet. Both sets of forwards can cause trouble so the midfield battle — in the air and on the ground — will also once more be decisive.

As an extension of this can Kerry stop David Clarke’s chipped kickouts that give Mayo oxygen when under pressure?

Donegal v Meath

Donegal welcome an athletic Meath team on an upward curve to Ballybofey tomorrow. This will be their third clash of the season with Donegal winning the regulation league game by a point and the Division 2 final by two.

In one way Meath will feel like they are in bonus territory having already been promoted to Division 1 and having reached the Super 8s and will play with freedom as a result.

On the other hand, Meath teams are never shy when it comes to the latter stages of the championship, particularly with a McEntee leading them and with a Harnon and another McEntee lining out on the field of battle. Tradition can count here. Obviously, their lack of performance in the Leinster final was a setback but rather than focusing on that display in isolation, examine the body of work.

They have made incremental progress under Andy McEntee and gave Tyrone a fright in Navan last season.

They will be looking to claim at least one scalp from the Super 8s and will be dangerous opponents for Donegal this weekend who are coming in cold and with plenty of expectation. Donegal have been a coming team under Declan Bonner. Stephen Rochford has helped take them on a level from last year and is clearly reinvigorated and revelling in his role as Bonner’s deputy.

They are entering the Super 8s as Dublin’s biggest challengers in the eyes of many. They have successfully blended their now traditionally strong defence with an effective attacking strategy.

Shaun Patton has really impressed with his kickouts. His mistake for Cavan’s late goal will have kept his feet on the ground and Bonner will have been able to impress on him the high cost of even one error in his position.

We all know of the immense value and consistency of Michael Murphy and Patrick McBrearty is improving with every game. Jamie Brennan is leading the other tyros upfront with gusto and power and, at the back, Neil McGee and Paddy McGrath look rejuvenated.

Hugh McFadden has also gone to another level this season and is playing in a role that suits him. With that said I’m still holding my judgement on them. How will these young forwards react when they are targeted by skintight marking by aggressive backs?

Will they have the experience and smarts to still influence a game? When a tactically astute team zone the spaces that Patton has been allowed to kick into so far how is he going to react? I feel Meath will ask plenty of questions of Donegal tomorrow and it will give us a clearer idea of where they are at.

Dublin v Cork

One of the hallmarks of Jim Gavin’s reign has been his absolute aversion to giving any team any encouragement at any stage of the season.

His desire to treat every game in isolation and win it has been his calling card. It has served them well. That is why I have found their form so far this year to be unusual.

It is irrelevant thus far but if that indifference continues into the Super 8s there is a chance the five in a row might not be as routine as many think. Gavin was clearly unhappy with their first-half performance in the Leinster final but they made up for it in the second half.

Their first Super 8 game is intriguing as they meet an in-form Cork team, brimming with confidence judging by the utterances from the camp this week. Anything could happen in this game. We still feel like we can’t trust Cork and that will continue until they deliver consistently.

They are definitely coming though.

If the real Dublin turn up — as I expect — they could show their teeth and blow Cork out of the water. I would fear for the Cork defence if Dublin dominate the middle third and get everyone motoring forward in attack after attack.

However, if the apathetic Dublin of 2019 turn up and Cork get their running game going we could have a match on our hands. To get some momentum in any game a team needs to get a couple of scores in a row. In addition to all the obvious positive results of the accuracy of Stephen Cluxton’s kickouts this is probably the most valuable consequence of the lot for them.

By getting an accurate kickout away after an opposition score he immediately relieves pressure, denying the opposition the opportunity to build momentum, and gets Dublin back on the front foot again.

Can Cork disrupt this? If they manage to, can they then convert it into scores and exert real pressure on Dublin?

To have any chance they will have to do so. There has been plenty of commentary on Dublin’s athleticism this week and how they over run teams.

The key to taking that weapon away from them is disrupting Cluxton, having the ball, and putting them on the back foot. It is a lot harder running back constantly, chasing and working rather than having the ball and tearing forward, even for Dublin.

It sounds simple and it is. Implementing it, as I well know, is a different matter.

Roscommon v Tyrone

Crucially Roscommon are at home and are playing with an edge under Anthony Cunningham.

They have stated clearly they want to avoid the disappointing experience of last years Super 8s, when they felt they left themselves down. In this fixture last year Tyrone hosed them, beating them by double scores. Roscommon have some fantastic footballers all over the field and have been on the fringes of the big time for some time.

But when it has come to the crunch they have been found wanting in the physical stakes and in that dog eat dog mentality that is needed to beat the biggest teams. I will be interested to see if more of that steel is on display this weekend in front of a vocal home support. Conor Cox has been a massive addition to them and has been the find of the season.

On a personal level, I’m delighted for him. He never quite made it with Kerry but that was never down to a lack of effort. He will be aware Tyrone will have their homework done on him and this is his biggest test at this level. It is a further subplot to keep an eye on. Since losing to Donegal, Tyrone have looked hugely impressive. They initially went back to basics, shoring up the back, and they are once more difficult to break down.

In addition, they have continued to advance their attacking game which they had to develop to threaten an All-Ireland.

Their balance looks very good as they have scored 1-20 and 2-22 in their last two games and conceded 1-15 and a mere 0-7 against a flat Cavan team. Cathal McShane has been a revelation and has given their attack a real focus and a strong outlet for direct kicked deliveries. They also have the option of placing Mattie Donnelly in there also.

There will be a real bite to this game and whoever loses faces an uphill battle in the quest for a semi-final spot.

Last year every team that won on the opening weekend of the Super 8s made theAll-Ireland semi-finals. I don’t think it will be as straightforward this year, particularly in Group 1, where nobody will be counting points until they are firmly on the board.

That said, a win on the opening weekend certainly sets you on your way.

Let the games begin!