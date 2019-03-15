This week, just as the House of Commons in London plunged ever deeper into the Brexit abyss, a beautiful hardback book revealed itself in the second-hand section of Chapters bookshop in Dublin. It was a glorious and timely coincidence.

The book was more than 120 years old and was rooted in those years when the British Empire was at the zenith of its power.

The book is James Greenwood’s Wild Sports of the World and a badge pinned inside its cover told the story of its origins. It recorded that on April 5, 1896, the president of the local Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA), Henry Whitwell, presented it as a prize at a meeting in Birmingham.