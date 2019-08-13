News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Kerry a team of the now, says Gavin

Kerry a team of the now, says Gavin
Dublin bosss Jim Gavin is very wary of the Kerry threat, pointing out: ‘They’ve had a lot of experience with that core group and their time is right now, it’s not next year.‘ Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Tuesday, August 13, 2019 - 12:00 AM

Jim Gavin regards Dublin’s All-Ireland final opponents Kerry as a team of the now, not the future. At yesterday afternoon’s final press conference in Parnell Park, Gavin was fulsome in his praise for Peter Keane’s team.

“They’ve had a lot of experience with that core group and their time is right now, it’s not next year. They are on the money and we’re going to have to execute a performance to try and be up there with them, and hopefully up there at the end.”

Referencing the counties’ Division 1 meeting in Tralee six months ago, Gavin spoke of Kerry’s energy. “We got a real close look at them on the second of February, early February anyway, when we played them.

“Obviously, they were full of running, I was acutely aware they had done a heavy pre-season back in November so that carried through, they were very fit and full of energy, and they were a very impressive side in close-up.

“That was good to see in some respects. And then to see their journey through the National League, they were very accomplished, and seeing them in the Munster games, they opened up against Cork, maybe in their first six attacks they had 1-5 on the board.

“Going into the quarter-final series, they still continued that form against Mayo, with 19 attacks and 15 points on the board, that’s impressive.

“Contrast that then to the last day in the semi-final against Tyrone, four points down at half-time and different questions asked of them and they reacted in the appropriate way and finished with aplomb. So that’s not a team that’s developing, that’s a serious team.”

Gavin expects Stephen O’Brien will be free to play against Dublin on September 1.

Yeah, listen you don’t want to see any player missing an All-Ireland final, absolutely not. I’m sure the Kerry County Board will put their case together, yeah.

As for the knocks picked up by Paul Mannion and Con O’Callaghan, Gavin was reporting a clean bill of health. “Obviously, a couple of knocks, a lot of sore bodies from the semi-final. There was a lot on the line, bumps and niggles but nothing too dramatic.”

Gavin also spoke of how a photograph of the Dublin panel to face Mayo in the match programme was leaked on Friday. “I heard that, yeah. So what we do is we give it to the county board, one of our selectors does the administration of that.

"Then after that it’s whatever those protocols (are) – when it’s to be released, you’d need to check with Croke Park on that one.

“We just give it to them, I’m not particularly concerned after that. Obviously, we need to give it early in the week and there’s a lot around that in terms of the players we are dealing with, they are amateurs, they are volunteering their time, they are all going to work, there’s different dynamics that can change. I don’t get too upset about it, don’t at all, actually. It is what it is.”

Quirke's Football Podcast: Kerry's leaders stand up but fresh approach needed for Gavin's 'Avengers'

Regarding the five-in-a-row, the 48-year-old maintained it’s not a motivation for Dublin to do what Kerry failed to achieve in 1982 but simply win an All-Ireland final: “For me, all I’m interested in is the players going out there, trying to be their best and trying to execute their best performance. I have never looked in the past for any motivation, and that’s even internally.

“The team is very humble, it has got its two feet on the ground, it understands what it’s purpose is, and that’s that the players have a great drive that way to represent their county and their clubs and their communities and their parishes and their families and their mums and dads to the best of their ability, and to try and build on legacies that have been left by the team, be it ‘53 or ‘63 or the 70s or ‘83 or ‘95, they’re just trying to add to that, and that’s really whose shoulders they stand upon. And someday it will all be finished for them and the baton will be passed on to somebody else.

“We’re acutely aware of how fine the margins have been in recent times and looking at Kerry and how they’ve performed this season, they certainly have no business in thinking anything but trying to execute a performance against them.”

More on this topic

The real power of social media: We’re already lagging behindThe real power of social media: We’re already lagging behind

Skoda compact SUV had best pass rate in NCT tests in 2018 of over 160 leading modelsSkoda compact SUV had best pass rate in NCT tests in 2018 of over 160 leading models

Cody has faced up to seven Tipp bossesCody has faced up to seven Tipp bosses

43 former Garda stations sold off with many back in use by State43 former Garda stations sold off with many back in use by State

More in this Section

'The black card in the Meath game was very harsh' - Kerry to appeal Stephen O'Brien suspension'The black card in the Meath game was very harsh' - Kerry to appeal Stephen O'Brien suspension

Eddie Jones to reveal England squad well in advance of deadlineEddie Jones to reveal England squad well in advance of deadline

Klopp tells Reds to ‘stay greedy’ as they bid to add to Champions League triumphKlopp tells Reds to ‘stay greedy’ as they bid to add to Champions League triumph

PGA Tour to consider expanding pace-of-play policy after Eddie Pepperell apologises for 'twit' commentPGA Tour to consider expanding pace-of-play policy after Eddie Pepperell apologises for 'twit' comment

More by this author

Introducing bonus point could rescue Super 8Introducing bonus point could rescue Super 8

Eight ways to help ease pressure on refereesEight ways to help ease pressure on referees

Silly charade of named teams needs to endSilly charade of named teams needs to end

Pulling Connolly out of hat Gavin’s best trick yetPulling Connolly out of hat Gavin’s best trick yet


Lifestyle

Avoid snacks high in fat, sugar and salt, says Helen O’Callaghan.Quick fix: 25% of all meals include food and drinks high in fat, salt and sugar

Making the right choice that will have lasting value when investing in a new set of dining chairs takes planning and consideration of both practical and aesthetic needs, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Let's be seated: Your guide to investing in a new set of dining chairs

Tara Stewart in conversation with Hilary Fennell.This much I know: Tara Stewart

A diehard fan of Home & Away, Megan O’Brien made sure that a stop-off at the soap’s iconic “Summer Bay” set was firmly on the itinerary during her holiday in Australia with her boyfriend Peter Murphy.Wedding of the Week: Summer Bay stroll led to proposal

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 10, 2019

  • 6
  • 12
  • 28
  • 33
  • 44
  • 45
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »