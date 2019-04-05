Just when Bleyendaal is at a low ebb, the ball breaks in his favour

With the kids at school on Monday, Jessica and I went walkabout to a spot intriguingly called Taylors Mistake. Apparently, a ship captain with a bottle of rum too many ran aground around Godley’s Head looking for Summer Bay. There are worse mistakes he could have made.

The bay on the outskirts of Christchurch has daring cliff walks and has a bit of an Old Head of Kinsale feel about it. It’s a magnificent, isolated coastal walk, steep in parts. What we used refer to as clearing the head they now call mindfulness, but I’d highly recommend it.