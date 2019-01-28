Any time I’m on the road on a Saturday evening, I always tune into Céilí House, one of RTÉ Radio’s most popular programmes of traditional Irish music and song, writes Anthony Daly.

Presenter Kieran Hanrahan, formerly of the band Stockton’s Wing, travels Ireland and beyond in search of a good session to bring to his listeners each week.

With the Dublin Trad Festival taking place last week, Kieran had an extended show on Saturday evening. I’m sure I wasn’t the only Clare person soothed by the beautiful sounds on the way back because we all needed something to take our minds off a miserable enough evening; the performance was as dull and dank as the weather.