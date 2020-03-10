John Fogarty: Kerry’s patchwork leadership falls apart

And so Kerry’s supergroup is no more. Crosby, Stills and Nash go on, but they do so without Young.

Putting together such an array of talent in the management team was always going to carry risk. For one season they chimed, but it had been a strained relationship and ultimately creative differences broke them up.

As difficult as he found his role changing in recent times (one source claiming he had been ‘frozen out’), Donie Buckley didn’t want to leave. After realising he could no longer work in Jack O’Connor’s team in 2012, he knew he couldn’t jump the Kerry ship for a second time.

Soon after September’s All-Ireland final replay loss to Dublin, there was speculation that his future in the set-up was uncertain. Always

regarded as a players’ coach, he was popular with the panel, but that has been held against him at times, in both Kerry and Mayo.

That Peter Keane didn’t have full autonomy over his management team might not have sat well with the Caherciveen man. It wouldn’t with most managers. Who can forget Billy Morgan stepping down as Cork manager 12 years ago in protest at not being allowed to pick his own selectors?

Not that it has ever been confirmed, but it’s widely

believed Buckley had been the first name on the management ticket to succeed

Éamonn Fitzmaurice. Prospective candidates had been advised that being agreeable to having the Ennis-based man on board as a coach would work in their favour. Keane had no previous with Buckley and retaining existing selector — his fellow clubman and Kerry legend Maurice Fitzgerald — seemed to make sense.

However, as much as he had Tommy Griffin and James Foley from his successful minor management team on board, there was a perception that Keane didn’t have the complete trust to formulate his own group of assistants.

From Páidí Ó Sé in his final season to Jack O’Connor to Pat O’Shea back to O’Connor and then Fitzmaurice, every Kerry manager since 2003 had been able to pick their entire management team.

The timing of Buckley’s exit — days after Kerry faced his old team Mayo — is interesting as well. His ties with the county from those six seasons coaching them remain strong and that cosiness, as sure as Buckley wanted the bragging rights over his old charges any time they clashed, wouldn’t have been to everyone’s liking.

It’s generally accepted that Buckley’s best work is done on the training field more so than during games, where he

becomes deeply invested in matches and when perspective is needed. But as Marc Ó Sé pointed out in this newspaper last year, Kerry with Buckley on board conceded an average of just over 13 points total per round game in the 2019 league, in contrast to an average of over 18 points total per game the previous season. This year, and bearing in mind Buckley’s smaller role and that he only returned from his annual trip to the US a month ago, that number is close to 18 again.

There is one school of thought in Kerry that Buckley isn’t such a huge loss. Five times he has been part of a management team that has reached an All-Ireland final and five times his team have failed to win (seven if you include the replays). Dubbing Buckley a bridesmaid is as cynical as regarding him, like the captain wearing the No13 jersey, as something of a Jonah — but when it comes to winning, Kerry don’t do sentiment.

Buckley’s expertise over the past decade has not been understated. However, the

recent testimonies in his

favour by Seamus Moynihan (“I think Donie Buckley is

unbelievable”) and Ó Sé (“I found him outstanding”) lend credence to the argument that Kerry have sacrificed an asset. At a time when there is more room for improvement in the team’s back-line than any other area, you can’t help but feel his defensive work will be sorely missed.

For Keane to believe his own stock is strong enough to absorb the fallout from jettisoning Buckley is a bold move. Every setback from here on in will be regarded in this context. And Keane’s roguish, at other times off-handed attitude with media won’t cut it in addressing the departure of the coach.

It’s believed his first opportunity to address the matter will come in Inniskeen this Sunday when Kerry face Monaghan.

Buckley, on the other hand, has long been media-shy and is not expected to break his public silence.

The onus now on Keane is also felt by the county executive who put together a patchwork management team that was appealing on paper but now has fallen asunder after not even a season and a half.

Kerry and Keane will, as Stephen Stills sang, carry on, but Buckley’s departure is, as Neil Young later wrote, like a hurricane.