John Divilly: Corofin-Kilcoo will be a game of chess on a football field

The stage is set for an intriguing All-Ireland club final. In one corner stands Corofin, the team that can play and win against multiple layers and styles of contrasting opponents.

Challengers to their thrown, Kilcoo, are an outfit who have perfected a style of nullifying the opposition and winning tight games. This will be a game of chess on a football field.

Kilcoo will spin lines of men in front of their goalkeeper. They’ll create a claustrophobic cauldron enticing the Corofin players into their back garden. Corofin will be squinting to find the imaginary channels that will look invisible to the naked eye.

Every duel on the pitch will have such a domino effect on the result. Here are three possible matchups that may prove vital to the outcome.

Kieran Molloy v Ryan Johnson.

Ryan Johnson will bring massive energy, pace and drive to Kilcoo’s play. He will cover every blade of grass in Croke Park in his pursuit of possession.

His starting position will have no relevance to his actual positioning on the field.

A former Hogan Cup winner with St Colman’s Newry, Ryan showcased his scoring ability with a smartly taken goal against Ballyboden in the semi-final and two excellent points against Naomh Conaill in the Ulster final.

His aim, like all his teammates, will be to torment the Corofin team when not in possession, forcing them to cough up cheap balls and then hit them on the break.

Kieran Molloy will be well versed on Johnson’s role as their paths have crossed before in the Sigerson Cup.

This is a feisty matchup and both men will not back down or be found wanting in the physical exchanges. At times tomorrow, Molloy will get plenty of time on the ball.

It’s how he uses it in those moments that will determine how Corofin attempt to unlock the opposition defence.

Daithi Burke v Dylan Ward.

Dylan Ward is a new addition to the Kilcoo team and he’ll be facing a quadruple hurling All-Star who’s bidding to become a quadruple club football champion.

It is a mammoth task for a rookie playing in Croke Park but Dylan Ward played superb football in upsetting the odds against Ballyboden and gave Michael Darragh McAuley plenty to think about.

His ‘box-to-box’ style was instrumental in crushing waves of Ballyboden attacks and he displayed huge bravery in the middle-third using his tall frame to his advantage. Kilcoo will look to his pace and force Daithi Burke to do the chasing.

Burke is certainly a player of intercounty football standard and has produced stellar dual performances anytime he has featured at GAA HQ. He’ll have no problem dealing with the physical exchanges which will unfold tomorrow but he’s going to get tested aerobically against a fearless Ward cub.

Tracking and tagging runners will be calls throughout the pitch as Kilcoo will break like greyhounds once they force turnovers. If Daithi Burke and the Corofin players are anyway off-guard, you can be sure that Kilcoo will punish them on the scoreboard.

Jason Leonard v Daryl Brannigan.

As current club footballer of the year in both Down and Ulster, and amongst the front-runners for national club footballer of the year, Daryl Brannigan is a player who Corofin must contain.

His consistent excellence at wing-back has propelled Kilcoo to this final. His menacing runs, into the heart of the opposition defences has caused frequent panic and drawn countless frees.

Scores come from every line in the Kilcoo team and Brannigan is central to this. He scored 1-2 against Naomh Conaill and plundered another goal before Christmas against Ballyboden.

Attack is the best form of defence and Corofin’s vice-captain, Jason Leonard will have this thought, to the forefront of his mind, when shaking the hand of Brannigan tomorrow.

The 25- year-old teacher has developed and honed his skills as a middle third player - equally good playing as an attacking half-forward, midfield link player or as a covering defender.

He’s astute in possession, disciplined in his tackle and accurate in front of goal. He’s the assigned free-taker from the left flank and one would assume that he will get several opportunities to test his radar tomorrow in Croke Park.

A fascinating game awaits. Kilcoo with a cocktail of pressing high and dropping deep. Their mantra - Turnovers.

Keeping the game tight will be their game-plan. Corofin with a cocktail of gaining possession and maintaining possession. Their mantra – Patience.

Movement will be their game-plan.