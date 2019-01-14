No substitute for mental toughness

The thing I admire most about Joey Carbery is his ability to respond to setbacks. He is mentally tough. When you lose a game by a point, as Munster did in Castres, and your main kicker misses three vital penalties, the fingers of blame tend to point in one direction.

With the Munster pack on the back foot from the outset in Castres, Carbery suffered and made some poor decisions. With so little starting game time as a No 10 at this level of rugby, the new man is still learning his trade.

The resilience and mental fortitude displayed since that defeat in France shows just why he has the capacity to become a pivotal player for Munster and Ireland in the years to come. If any evidence is required just look at his kicking stats in recent outings. Since losing in France, Carbery has started against Leinster, Connacht and Gloucester.

Having to face Leinster immediately after the disappointment of the Castres defeat can’t have been easy yet his response from the boot with a 100% return from his five kicks at goal was a further sign of his inner steel. He followed that up against Connacht with another flawless return from five kicks before registering seven from seven in Kingsholm on Friday night.

Those missed kicks at the Stade Pierre-Fabre last December would have lingered in the mind of a lesser player. Carbery simply boxed it away and moved on. He has converted every one of his 17 kicks at goal since. His game management has been excellent and his ability to effect deft grubber kicks, off both feet, at full pace against Gloucester created havoc. In addition, he scored a try against Connacht and weighed in with two more on Friday night for an incredible 26 point haul in a man-of-the-match performance. His strength of character shone through in Kingsholm and that may yet prove his greatest asset.

Tactical kicking an optional extra

While it is fantastic to see some old fashioned French flair returning to the fold in the form of the brilliant offloading and running lines displayed by Toulouse and Racing 92 over the weekend, one has to question their game management and lack of tactical acumen with the boot.

Racing were the latest French side to rock up at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast with high expectations of victory but forced to lick their wounds. At least, despite a four-point defeat, they returned to Paris with two bonus points and still top Pool 4.

While they also displayed considerable courage in closing the gap to just a point entering the final minute of the game after being 13 adrift on two occasions, one has to question the failure of Scottish out-half Finn Russell to play for territory in the second half with a gale at his back.

Indeed, he barely kicked the ball all afternoon. Given their ability to make line breaks, had Racing been in the right positions of the field there is every possibility they would have returned home with three additional points.

Instead it was Ulster’s refusal to yield, coupled with another astonishing finish from Jacob Stockdale that proved the difference.

Earlier in the day at the RDS, Toulouse were another top French side incapable of delivering a kicking game in difficult conditions that might have offered some relief from the continual onslaught which Leinster put them under in the second-half. The visiting No 10, Tomas Ramos, (more at home at full back) and his replacement Sebastian Bezy were both found wanting with the boot and couldn’t handle the conditions.

As a consequence, the game was into the final quarter before the visitors made their first incursion into the Leinster twenty two. While both French clubs are certain to make the quarter-finals and will be a handful for all opposition, their tactical kicking needs improvement.

Leinster depth a key point of difference

To secure a bonus point win over a Toulouse side on a 12 game winning streak was an impressive enough statement for Leinster to make. To do so short five British and Irish Lions in Jack McGrath, Sean O’Brien, Rob Kearney, world player of the year Johnny Sexton and Robbie Henshaw in addition to Devin Toner, Dan Leavy and the suspended James Lowe will have every other side in Europe questioning how they can compete with such a talented squad. Leinster made a serious statement this weekend against a very good Toulouse side.

With so many leaders missing it was up to others to step up to the plate and no one did better than captain for the day, Rhys Ruddock (pictured right), who worked himself to a standstill along with Gary Ringrose. The young outside centre is growing into a world class player and took on additional responsibility in the absence of Henshaw and Sexton. Outside Ringrose, Adam Byrne reminded everyone just why Joe Schmidt picked him to start against Argentina in 2017. Having fully recovered from injury, he has so much to offer the Leinster cause.

Ross Byrne also came through a difficult test in demanding conditions to steer Leinster back to the top of Pool One with a home quarter-final at the Aviva Stadium now looking a certainty. Imagine how good they might be with a full deck to pick from.

Why restarts are considered the third set piece

With sides so competent in retaining possession through long phases of play, the importance of the kick-off and subsequent restarts was shown to good effect in Kingsholm on Friday night.

Gloucester knew that to have any chance of winning this one they had to start well.

A clever kick-off variation that saw Gerbrandt Gerbler regather possession with a spectacular take in the Munster half ultimately led to a penalty when Chris Farrell failed to release Danny Cipriani in the tackle. Gloucester looked to maintain the early momentum by turning down an easy three points in favour of going to the corner. Munster’s defensive work on the ground proved too much however when they managed to hold up the Gloucester lineout drive and won a penalty from the subsequent scrum.

When the roles were reversed at the start of the second half, Joey Carbery attempted a similar short kick-off variation in search of the ever willing Tadhg Beirne but the ball failed to travel the required ten metres. From the resultant scrum, Gloucester were awarded a rare penalty from which they secured field position deep in the Munster twenty two.

Despite an intense onslaught when Munster’s incredible defense stood strong through ten minutes of unrelenting assault, something had to give and Gloucester scored the try that undid much of Munster’s excellent work in the opening half.

The Munster response, with a try within three minutes by Keith Earls (pictured, above right), courtesy of a deft offload from Billy Holland, immediately ended any semblance of a Gloucester fightback. What saw to that was the excellence of Munster’s kick chase, facilitated by the hang time generated by Carbery from his restart kick after that Gloucester score.

The lesson had been learned. On a night when a winning bonus point on the road put Munster on the cusp of yet another European quarter-final, the visitors received a timely reminder of the importance of the restart.

Potential for two Scottish quarter-finalists

On another great weekend for the provinces in Europe, the state of Irish rugby is getting rave reviews, especially across the water, in light of England’s opening round of Six Nations action, with Eddie Jones’s men set to travel to Dublin.

While we have become accustomed to a strong Irish presence in the knockout phase of Heineken Champions Cup action post Six Nations, the possibility that Scotland remain on track to have both Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors in the last eight for the first time ever will not have gone unnoticed to Joe Schmidt.

Former Leicester Heineken Cup winner Richard Cockerill has done a brilliant job since taking the reins in Edinburgh and their superb 17-28 win in Toulon on Saturday has now put them in a really strong position to advance.

Glasgow are also likely to advance as one of the three best runners-up and Scottish rugby is sure to derive a huge boost should both secure qualification.

We all remember how success in Europe was the springboard for the Irish national side advance to bigger and better things. With Ireland opening their much anticipated World Cup campaign against Scotland in Tokyo next September, Schmidt will be wary of the strides being taken by their district sides against the best that European club rugby has to offer.