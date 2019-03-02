As I was making my way under the Kinnane Stand before the Clare-Galway All-Ireland semi-final replay last August, I met a plethora of Limerick guys on stewarding duties in Thurles for the day.

Sound fellas who’d been knocking around the Gaelic Grounds in an official capacity or giving a hand with various teams in the underage Academy.

They weren’t being disrespectful to Clare but their tone was more business, than being personal, or rolling out any animosity stemming from such a heated local rivalry.