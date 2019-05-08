Is the Munster hurling final worth winning or even reaching?

At the launch of the Munster Senior Hurling Championships 2019 in Dungarvan. Hurlers, from left: Noel Connors, Waterford; Conor Cleary, Clare; Séamus Harnedy, Cork; Dan Morrissey, Limerick, and Jason Forde, Tipperary. Picture: Harry Murphy
It’s coming home, it’s coming home, hurling’s finally coming home. Or at least it’s giving Waterford a game where they can call home.
The last time Walsh Park welcomed someone other than Kerry for a Munster senior hurling championship, Baddiel and Skinner were top of the charts for the first though not the last time, singing about three lions on a shirt and the promise and hope of Euro ’96.
