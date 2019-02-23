KIELY’S PURE THOUGHTS

It’s John Kiely’s beautiful world and the rest of us are living in it, mired in our old ways, our cynical old ways.

The National OnlyTheLeagues have worn us down, confounded us. They have us scouring the place for markers being laid down one minute, then bemoaning the futility of the whole thing the next, lamenting a phoney war.

But Kiely is not living in that world any more.

Are Limerick playing too well for February, he was asked last week, after the trouncing of Kilkenny.

“Only a journalist would think like that,” he remarked, saddened that someone so young and possibly full of potential could have been lost to our pessimistic old place.

And the way he put it, it almost seemed logical and possible that you would go out and play as well as you can in February and March and May. And maybe even August too.

A beautiful world.

WOMEN PUTTING FOCUS ON PUNDITRY

Punditry will need to be regulated, it is now clear. Such has been the growing interest in standards, a certification process may be required. At the very least an entrance exam. Ronglish, I suppose.

There has been a remarkable heightening in scrutiny of the performance of these pillars of society in recent months. Their delivery is being assessed, questions are being asked about their vocabulary, their tone, whether they are talking too much, or too little. Forensic fact checking takes place across social media whenever they open their mouths.

Or at least it’s the case with some of the pundits; the likes of Alex Scott and Eni Aluko and Bríd Stack and Ursula Jacob. But no doubt the same microscope, the same grave concern, will soon be applied across the board. And we can look forward to the bar being raised through the glass ceiling.

ALL IN THE MIND GAMES

He has answered almost every call so far. Now could Ole be ready to fill football’s gaping mind games vacuum?

With controvassy stocks at an all-time low, since Mourinho’s departure, The Ugly Game has invaded this prized space, most lately via the charmless jousting of Eddie Jones and Gats.

But could innocent little Ole be the man to restore the natural order?

Not yet, he promised this week, of the prospects of a verbal spat with Klopp. “I’m not going to read what he says, or the players say. That’s further down the line I would think.”

Sounds like a man with big plans, in this arena, now his feet are under the table.

He is already honouring the rich history of the war of words, suggesting Fergie might be in the Old Trafford dressing room tomorrow, having his say, guarding the f****** perch.

“He would be welcome to have his talk to the players if he wanted to, the gaffer, because we know how much it meant for him to overtake Liverpool.”

No doubt he will consider it a first small battle won, inviting Liverpool, however briefly, to recall those days and that reign of terror. When mind games were the least of their worries.

TAKING RUGBY COUNTRY TO SCHOOL

As we prepare for another weekend in the trenches in search of Six Nations glory, an obvious business opportunity presents itself Stateside that will surely be imported swiftly by an enterprising #teamofus enthusiast.

Washington State’s football coach Mike Leach is putting together a ‘football as war’ course at the university. To be called ‘Insurgent Warfare & Football Strategy’, there is already a module in place called ‘Suppressing Rebellion — challenges of counter-insurgency and defending the modern spread offence’.

While students wishing to gain admittance will first have to submit an essay on the wishbone offence and the effectiveness of the British Empire’s tactics in Malaysia.

So which Irish uni will be first to devise a curriculum that analyses the optimum deployment of air marshals to the landing strip after a box kick in a war zone? And who will snap up Neil Francis as dean of faculty?

SPONSORS NOT ROWING IN BEHIND HEAVYWEIGHTS

“We’re risking it all to get this boat to Tokyo,” Mark O’Donovan told the Irish Examiner, just over a year ago.

He and Shane O’Driscoll were the most intriguing story in Irish sport.

Dominant world champions in 2017, they had to start from scratch when rowing’s governing body cut back on lightweight events at the Olympics.

To make Tokyo, the Skibbereen duo would have to put on more than two stone each and cut 10 seconds off their time.

It was a two-year job and they made impressive inroads year one, finishing 16th in the world at heavyweight — top 13 is needed this year, to make the Games.

But now they’ve lost their €20,000 Sport Ireland funding, a “kick in the teeth”, says O’Donovan.

“We don’t have a penny coming in,” he told the Southern Star. “We are chasing a dream here, we feel we can qualify for the Olympics and we are working really hard.”

A year ago, O’Donovan thought there might be a sponsor out there, willing to back a unique story. From heroes to zeroes and hopefully back.

“We’ve yet to find the businessmen with the cheque books,” he said then.

There’s still no sign. Perhaps they need to become social media influencers. There’s far less inspiring ‘stories’ turning a buck out of it.

NO PROBLEM, RORY

“If that upsets anyone, then I’m sorry — that’s not my problem, that’s their problem,” said Rory McIlroy of his decision to skip the Irish Open.

When it’s golf we’re dealing with, there is only one place we can go for these big, big value judgments, and that is to the marketing men.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner this week, sponsorship expert John Trainor couldn’t detect any outpouring of upset to reflect the hullabaloo at McIlroy missing Lahinch.

“While he’s recognised for his success and his performance, I’m not so sure that the public’s sense of his importance would be such that it would make a difference whether he would or wouldn’t play the Irish Open.”

Guess that’s level par.

GAMBLING ON GOOD PR

The emails still pour into sports desks daily. How one lucky punter scooped €200,000 on a €5 bet. How a 10-way accumulator has the bookies running scared. It is a unique industry where PR campaigns are built around eye-catching losses.

These stories still get traction occasionally in the media, though much less frequently than before, since most people are wise to what’s going on.

But they are still getting the hang of a gambling culture in America.

“According to bookmaker Bovada, one gambler put down $2 on an extraordinarily improbable parlay and walked away with $1,131.58,” Sports Illustrated reported breathlessly this week.

The lucky punter had bet there wouldn’t be a touchdown in the opening half of the Super Bowl and that Tom Brady’s first pass would be picked off.

It’s the kind of wager the bookies would love everyone to make, every week. And would be more than willing to spend a grand in order to tell everyone about it.

VAR A DIFFERENT BALL GAME

The mainly sensible use of VAR at the World Cup had placated most sceptics. Though the long delays in Gelsenkirchen midweek showed how messy things will get if the machines take over altogether.

Some would argue a handball can’t be all that clear and obvious if it takes three minutes of slow-motion replays to decide how deliberate it is.

A study of 88 referees carried out at the University of Leuven, Belgium last year found that refs who saw replays in slow-motion punished offences more harshly than if they had watched in real-time.

Pierluigi Collina once admitted the game that takes place in slow-motion is a very different one to the game on the pitch.

So should refs be let loose in that different ball game? Or if they must get a second look, and a third and fourth, should they at least keep it real?