Apart from asking directions for the Colosseum or the Vatican City, the question on everyone’s lips in Rome last weekend was: What’s the problem with Ireland?

After three consecutive performances well short of anything produced last year, it’s an issue that even the players and management are struggling to come to terms with.

While it’s clear the defeat to England has impacted on confidence, that alone is too simplistic. I suspect a combination of smaller issues is taking its toll. Everything Joe Schmidt has achieved with this squad over the last few years is based on absolute clarity in terms of the way the side plays collectively and with every player’s specific role in carrying out that plan.