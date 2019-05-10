NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

In Jo’burg, with no coffee buddies and no answers

Scrum coach Jerry Flannery and technical coach Felix Jones chat with Munster head coach Johann van Graan. Ronan O’Gara feels that the departure of Flannery and Jones completely rocks the whole organisation. Picture: Bryan Keane
By Ronan O'Gara
Friday, May 10, 2019 - 12:00 AM

When you are idle in a hotel room in Johannesburg, the pre-match statistics booklet for the Heineken Cup final offers welcome respite from the boredom. Where’s the oul paddies out here when you need one for a chat? Which is why a mass of statistics has become my coffee buddy for part of the week.

Tomorrow’s final in Newcastle will be Leinster’s 168th match in the Heineken Cup, only bettered by Munster on 174. If the reigning champions still lag behind their provincial rivals in that solitary sphere, they are well ahead of them in most every other area.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

More on this topic

Gifted James Lowe can light up Champions Cup final

Leinster v Saracens is rugby's version of Man City v Liverpool

Vunipola motivated to reach top of his game by rival Tadhg Furlong

Gordon D’Arcy: How Leinster built a self-sustaining ecosystem

KEYWORDS

Ronan O'GaraSportRugbyMunsterChampions CupLeinsterSaracens

More in this Section

Eden Hazard fires Chelsea into Europa League final showdown with Arsenal

Alex Scott vows to keep leading the way for female pundits despite sexist abuse

Daryl Gurney and Gerwyn Price clash in Sheffield

Vunipola motivated to reach top of his game by rival Tadhg Furlong

More by this author

Creating proper environment as tricky as getting the game plan right

There’s more in Munster than we are seeing on game day

Every year, there’s something special from Munster in the Heineken Cup. We need to see that tomorrow

Just when Bleyendaal is at a low ebb, the ball breaks in his favour


Lifestyle

Top chef dishes advice on how to make Japanese food

LP has her heart on sleeve in passionate songs

Top artists donate to Cork's first €50 anonymous sale

Darkness Into Light helps Pieta House keep its doors open

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 08, 2019

    • 8
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 44
    • 46
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »