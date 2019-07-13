In at the deep end but Cork must not forget the bigger picture

Cork’s maiden voyage into the Super 8s begins this evening and the challenge facing them couldn’t be any bigger than that posed by the five-in-a-row chasing Dublin.

Bookmakers, who are rarely far wrong, have a spread of 10 points and the accepted reality is that many Cork fans will be relatively happy with a single-digit defeat.

The fact is that Dublin — well on their way to confirming their status as the greatest football team of all time — have routinely amassed greater margins of victory over opponents and perhaps that will allow Cork some level of comfort should things go wrong in Croke Park.

The beauty of sport,however, is that there is no such thing as a certainty, and Cork have shown in all three championship games this summer that they are well capable of putting up big scores themselves.

Suggestions that Cork may look to adopt a damage limitation policy seem unlikely as their flirtation with defensive tactics in the spring wasn’t successful while Dublin have proven time and time again that they have the patience and know-how to break down mass defences.

The key question for tonight is how Cork can strike abalance between being defensively sound facing the likes of Paul Mannion, Con O’Callaghan and Cormac Costello while maintaining enough numbers high up the pitch to score the likely 20 or so points it will take to defeat Dublin.

All of the above is easier said than done.

A dictating factor in the pattern of the game is likely to be the ability of both teams to gain possession from their own kickouts.

Earlier this week, former Kerry manager Éamonn Fitzmaurice identified Stephen Cluxton’s kickouts as the area of the game where Dublin’s superior athleticism is best illustrated. The pace and precision of Dublin’s restarts leave most teams chasing shadows before they can even set up to defend it.

Cork were very successful in applying pressure on Laois’ Graham Brody’s kickout which provided a great attacking platform high up the pitch in their fourth-round qualifier last Saturday.

They adopted a man to man marking system and relied on their midfielders and half backs to cover the wide open spaces further out.

As successful as these tactics were last week, I fear this will play right into Cluxton’s and Dublin’s hands. A high zonal press has been favoured to relative success in recent years by the likes of Kerry and Mayo, but it would be a tall order to expect Cork to have enough work done on the training ground to be ready to unsettle Dublin’s launching pad.

At the opposite end,Mark White will most likely continue to go long to Ian Maguire and Killian O’Hanlon in midfield and moving targets from the half forward line in Ruairi Deane and Kevin O’Driscoll.

This quartet dominated the skies in Thurles last weekend but with Brian Fenton hovering around the middle ably assisted from the half back line by Jack McCaffrey and Cian O’Sullivan, Cork will do well to gain a grip in this department.

In the first half of this year’s Munster final, Kerry surprisingly allowed Cork short kickouts to the corner backs which enabled the hosts to gain a regular supply of possession and opportunities to develop their running game to such great effect. Given Jim Gavin’s meticulous attention to detail, it would be surprising if Cork are offered such an outlet tonight.

Speaking of that famous attention to detail the scoring exploits of Brian Hurley and Mark Collins will not have gone unnoticed by the Dublin management team.

For starters, their direct opponent are likely to be of the calibre of Philly McMahon and Michael Fitzsimons (if fit) which is a couple of notches up on what they’ve faced this summer.

Secondly, and critically to Dublin’s tactical setup, is the deployment of Cian O’Sullivan as a deep lying centre-back. Given Seán White is likely to drop deep from centre forward, it means that O’Sullivan, an excellent reader of the game, will look to use hispositional sense to allow the man markers behind him gamble and focus on covering just one side of the pitch.

One of the few suggested chinks in the armour of this Dublin team is their full back line’s ability to deal with the long high ball. Given Cork used this tactic to such great effect against Laois, it would be surprising if Ronan McCarthy’s side don’t look to bypass O’Sullivan and tempt Cluxton from his line in search of goals.

Cork will likely look to adopt similarly attacking tactics tonight with a working half forward line supplying a link man, probably Luke Connolly, behind the inside duo of Hurley and Collins.

A familiar pattern in Dublin games tends to emerge due to the dominance they enjoy on both kickouts whereby opposition players get drawn back the pitch tracking runners and blocking space. The knock-on effect is a lack of a link player in the half-forward line forcing teams to carry ball out from defence allowing Dublin to apply pressure and force turnovers.

Meath showed in the Leinster final that despite being well beaten by the end of the 70 minutes they managed to create enough chances to have made things more interesting for a bit longer. Their one-point showing at half time was scant return from a decent share of possession and 11 scoring chances. McCarthy and company will be confident Cork’s forwards will fare better should similar opportunities present themselves.

McCarthy emptied his bench fairly early last weekend and it would be no surprise to see something similar tonight for very different reasons. The wing back duo of Liam O’Donovan and Mattie Taylor have been revelations for Cork this summer but the task of tracking two of Brian Howard, Niall Scully, andCiarán Kilkenny will surely require reinforcements before the game is out.

While Dublin will introduce multiple All-Ireland winners from the bench in the shape of Kevin McManamon and Michael Darragh MacAuley their opponents will be turning to inexperienced young players, some of whom will wear the red jersey in Croke Park for the first time.

Again, the bigger picture cannot be forgotten, this Super 8s campaign and this game, in particular, is about gaining experience and developing as a group.

While talking tactics and plans is all well and good, the reality is that Cork will face a team tonight operating at a level they have never experienced, individually or collectively. Dublin are relentless in their approach and their pace, power, and conditioning will likely be too much for this developing Cork side.

While the task facing them is daunting, it also offers Cork a free shot at settling into the quarter-final stage and give the players and management a dry run ahead of the far more critical second day out against Tyrone in a week’s time.

The Cork management and players have made all the right noises ahead of tonight’s clash about not making up the numbers in the group and looking to go out and win their games. No bigger test than Dublin in the Championship in Croke Park and there is no better place to be.