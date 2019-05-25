If Galway don’t win on Sunday, they won’t be winning an All-Ireland

I was below in Cork the day that Galway played Carlow two weeks ago. It never even entered my head to check the result because I thought it was a foregone conclusion. Yet when I heard Carlow were just three points behind with eight minutes remaining, I honestly wasn’t that surprised.

I knew Galway would see the game out, but I kind of get their mentality. I understand it because west-of-Ireland people think differently to most of the country. We’re more laid back.

I know that might sound hard to believe when Ger Loughnane and Davy Fitzgerald have represented the face of Clare hurling for so long. But we are.