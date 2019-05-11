Hurling giants Kilkenny have become mere mortals

They once were kings, these two houses both alike in dignity. They had heavy artillery and high explosive and machine guns and sniper rifles and famous generals and crack marksmen and plentiful reserves.

They met every year or two and they made the earth shake. All-Ireland finals, National League deciders, Saturday night thrillers in Semple Stadium, ten-goal shootouts in Nowlan Park.

They gave us three copper-bottomed All Ireland classics and three thunderous National League deciders.