NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Hurling giants Kilkenny have become mere mortals

Kilkenny’s John Donnelly and Walter Walsh tussle with Tipperary’s Robert Byrne in the Allianz Hurling League clash in Semple Stadium. Walsh is always in the thick of the action. Picture: Oisin Keniry
By Enda McEvoy
Saturday, May 11, 2019 - 12:00 AM

They once were kings, these two houses both alike in dignity. They had heavy artillery and high explosive and machine guns and sniper rifles and famous generals and crack marksmen and plentiful reserves. 

They met every year or two and they made the earth shake. All-Ireland finals, National League deciders, Saturday night thrillers in Semple Stadium, ten-goal shootouts in Nowlan Park.

They gave us three copper-bottomed All Ireland classics and three thunderous National League deciders.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

More on this topic

Savour every second of the summer wine

One new face in Cork line-up for clash with Tipperary

The Championship Preview: Dalo, Ger Cunningham and Derek McGrath throw it in

Last year's Super 8 defeat a 'real eye-opener' for Roscommon

KEYWORDS

GAAHurlingKilkennySport

More in this Section

Silva still keen to secure Gomes signature

Wilshere set to return for West Ham’s Watford trip

The Championship Preview: Dalo, Ger Cunningham and Derek McGrath throw it in

Manchester United among group of clubs interested in Swansea winger James

More by this author

Decoding the DNA of a 21st-century hurler

Limerick are the team Mayo might become

Treaty should pluck as many apples from the branches as they can

Páraic Fanning: A man born to manage Waterford


Lifestyle

Baking with Michelle Darmody: Sherry - not just for trifle

Weekend Food: Darina Allen responds to a reader's request for some simple recipes

Jean queen: The new denim rules

Chernobyl drama series is sober, respectful and unbearably tense

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 08, 2019

    • 8
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 44
    • 46
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »