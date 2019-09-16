Again, history went down the half-time tunnel with Dublin and felt like it wasn’t coming back.

Except in their world of high noons, the newly-minted five-in-a-row All-Ireland football champions seem to be the ones standing when the gunsmoke clears. Someone should christen them championship moments.

Watch back the number of occasions from Saturday night in Croke Park, especially in the second half stew, when Kerry nearly almost turned Dublin possession back in their favour, but frantic fingernails or practised poise denied them.

Adrian Spillane, Stephen O’Brien, Paul Murphy, Gavin Crowley. Jack Sherwood. Paul Geaney. David Clifford. They’ll tell you.

These are infinitesimal inches. But in the broader realm, as robustly as Kerry interrogated Dublin’s right to history over the course of two epic scenes, the Kingdom only led momentarily on Sept 1 via a Killian Spillane point.

Down both stretches, Kerry went 12 minutes and 13 minutes on Saturday without a score. They posted 10 wides in the replay - some bad - and they made 11 of their 24 scoring chances from open play.

Archimedes, stay where you are.

But they shared 20 points with Dublin in a football instruction manual of a first half, sending an electrifying shiver through their support, who’d seen them trail 0-5 to 0-1 after seven minutes. Kerry’s bounce-back suggested football’s new force only had to franked with silver.

But how flawed is such a calculation that excludes the intangible benefits of 37 successive championship games undefeated? How long have you got?

One hundred seconds after the restart – the famed blue block of time – Kerry found themselves four points in arrears again.

This was no semi-final thrust like the one which dismantled Mayo, but these events are recognisable now, and they are not coincidence. Getting it done is a Dublin thing.

Eoin Murchan’s goal – a set play by Jim Gavin’s words, a defensive car crash from Kerry’s perspective – changed everything, most of all the respective belief systems.

It gave Dublin breathing space, Gavin admitted. It gave them lungs and heart and an illuminated path to GAA immortality. Kerry no longer had a hunter’s eye. Their accuracy in pressure moments deserted them and emboldened the Dubs.

The monster before them was outsized again. From Shane Ryan’s restart, Gavin Crowley coughed up the ball under the Hogan Stand, and Tom O’Sullivan ran the wrong defensive line, oddly going outside onto Con O’Callaghan’s right side. he danced inside. Another point.

These are recurring themes. In the 2016 semi-final Kerry had Dublin on the rack at half-time, five up. In the drawn decider two weeks ago, Jonny Cooper’s dismissal sent Kerry down the tunnel with a spring in their step but they didn’t capitalise. And once more Saturday.

In the run of the third-quarter play, Peter Keane’s side were still toe-to-toe, sometimes more than that. The aerial route in the opening quarter had threatened but not delivered results, and they parked their first-game 12-man press to present Dublin with copious restart possession.

But in the 44th minute, Sean O’Shea levelled the game at 1-10 to 0-13. From Cluxton’s long-range restart, Jack Barry spoiled possession and Adrian Spillane hoovered up the scraps.

While the thought of a lead score was still forming, he’d been pilfered, Connolly delivering a delicious drilled ball to Mannion to regain the lead.

Championship moments.

Fifty-two minutes in and Stephen O’Brien had the creation of an equalising goal, but he didn’t pick the pleading hands of Paul Geaney. Not the first time in this two-act drama Kerry butchered a goal chance.

Cluxton saved, the Hill surged and guess what? Dublin necklaced two minutes of passing before Cooper called a play and James McCarthy’s accidentally-on-purpose third man tackle on Sean O’Shea created the path for Mannion to point at the David end.

Somebody in that half-time Kerry changing room must have forewarned of Dublin’s capacity to strike early and often after the break.

One can’t legislate for David Moran fisting and not securing possession from the throw-in, but Kerry’s Tom O’Sullivan had to abandon his man and go to the immediate threat, which was Murchan.

The beauty of this moment, which Dublin have patented, is striking while the opposition’s tails are up. Mayo would know that too.

The temptation to hark back to the drawn game is seductive. It’s a relevant irrelevance in some respects. Not just for the arguments over a lost Kerry opportunity (or not) the first day, but for the champions’ recalibrations, not least in the defensive half of the pitch. For once, Kerry’s changes had little material effect on the second half.

Tommy Walsh was sprung after 55 minutes, Killian Spillane came shortly afterwards, Sherwood had a shot athletically blocked by the man of the match, Ciaran Kilkenny.

But Kerry were in handcuffs now. The wides were kicked by rattled men who looked like they’d remembered their car was double-parked outside. Kerry’s last point came in the 62nd minute, again from O’Shea. Think about that.

Thirty-seven years ago, Kerry tightened up and reversed their way towards immortality. Offaly made them pay.

In the drawn final a fortnight ago, Dublin pushed and pushed with 14 men in the last quarter. They held Kerry scoreless, and forced them to cough up five critical possessions. On Saturday, down the stretch, Dublin tightened the grip once they’d got Kerry by both collars.

That’s how fundamental to everything Murchan’s goal was.

It will matter that bit extra to Dublin that they completed the five-in-a-row against Kerry. Heritage matters to these great counties. That’s why Dublin’s 29th All-Ireland title will rankle for many dark winters in the south-west.

This Kerry group is abundantly talented and has rekindled passion amongst the natives with an almost fearless swagger.

They have a tailwind behind them for 2020 and beyond, but denying the Dubs their five-in-a-row would have bestowed instantaneous reverence and snapped a notable stat. For many, it was a first big tilt at the Big Blue, but Kerry’s run without a championship win over their great rivals now stands at six games, dating back to the McManamom final in 2011. That’s a record.

The race to the record books pre-supposes that this Dublin group is on its last legs. Noises yesterday suggested Jim Gavin’s management group may have a different look to it next season, and a few senior players may slip away too. But Kilkenny, O’Callaghan and Mannion shared a dozen points on Saturday and none have yet to celebrate their 25th birthday.

Dublin’s facility for weaponising their attack is far from done. McCaffrey, Cooper, Fenton, Howard et al are hardly greybeards either. They’ll feast this winter and beyond.

Kerry didn’t get everything within their power right this time but 2019 progress has been significant and the improvements defensively are obvious, without many changes in personnel since the League. ‘We have a plan’, someone inside the Kerry tent told me before the final, and it was a good one.

A multi-faceted work of complex moving parts and connecting triggers but this Dublin side is dynamite and they’ve been years in the making.

They ended with twice as many scorers (eight) as Kerry, a potential trade-off with a formation that essentially contains four Kingdom midfielders. 0-15 won’t get it done against this the blue behemoth.

At this moment, no-one’s quite sure what will. Or how long it might take.