Henshaw setback forces Schmidt to revise centre plans

So much for the best-laid plans. Having safely delivered a relatively fit and injury-free Ireland squad to Japan following a long, hard summer of preparation for his final World Cup campaign as Ireland head coach, Joe Schmidt will begin the final week’s build-up to next Sunday’s Pool A opener against Scotland without defensive linchpin Robbie Henshaw.

Schmidt’s hopes for a trouble-free lead-in to Ireland’s first game in Yokohama were dashed at the first training session on Saturday as Henshaw, who has played just two Tests out of a possible nine for Ireland during an injury-hit 2019, pulled up with a tight hamstring.

The Leinster centre went for a scan yesterday, and though his boss was hoping the reason for Henshaw’s tightness was down to travel-related cramp following he long-haul flight from Dublin to Tokyo on Wednesday and Thursday, the likelihood was that Schmidt will need to weigh up the possible midfield combinations still at his disposal.

Having been kept under wraps for most of the summer, or as Henshaw himself described it a fortnight ago, “getting a foundation in before the season starts”, the centre was particularly impressive when he partnered Bundee Aki in midfield in the home victory over Wales on September 7. It was a collective partnership that many believed would be Schmidt’s first-choice combination to face the Scots but now he must make alternative plans.

Aki has been the near-constant presence at inside centre since he made his debut in November 2017 against South Africa, when his midfield partner was indeed Henshaw, though the latter’s unfortunate run of injuries has restricted that combination to just five outings in the 24 matches since.

Garry Ringrose has been Aki’s most regular outside centre in that period, though the partnership has three losses from eight Tests on its watch, twice against England this year and also in the Six Nations defeat to Wales in Cardiff last March when Warren Gatland’s men secured the Grand Slam.

Schmidt has brought four centres to Japan among the 14 backs he selected earlier this month, with Chris Farrell earning his spot at the expense of Will Addison, who as a precaution was removed from Ulster’s starting line-up for the pre-season friendly at Glasgow Warriors on Saturday in readiness for a possible call-up.

That has been put on hold, for now, as the Ireland medics waited for results from Henshaw’s scan. Schmidt said yesterday that he believed he had plenty of options to fill the breach that could be left by bad news from the medical bulletin.

“At this stage, they’ve all slotted in. Yesterday, we didn’t train for particularly long as a team. We probably trained for about 30 minutes, so it wasn’t a long training and in that 30 minutes guys went in and out. So, we believe that Bundee can play 12 and so can Chris and Chris can play 13 and so can Garry Ringrose.

When we played Scotland earlier this year in the Six Nations, Bundee and Chris played together and did a good job. So we know that last year, Garry came in cold after Chris had been player of the match against Wales and played very well against Scotland.

“So in recent times they’ve both got form against Scotland specifically and we know the different strengths they bring to the game. So we’ll keep an eye on that forecast and we’ll see what we feel is the best decision for the team.

“You always hope against hope and I’m hoping it was just cramped and the travel and things and that Robbie’s not too bad and as much as I say I’d be surprised if he’s in, I wouldn’t completely rule him out as yet...

“When he pulled up he wasn’t accelerating. We’d be hopeful it is not too bad. It is likely to rule him out of this week? Yeah, you would have to say it is likely, the fact that he did pull up but we’d be hopeful it is not too bad. I don’t want to guess until we get the scan.”

Ireland are scheduled to name their matchday squad this Friday as Schmidt finalises preparations for a game that could be played out in torrential rain if the long-range forecasts are to be believed. Yet there was some brighter news from the head coach yesterday as he gave an update on the fitness of Munster duo Joey Carbery and Keith Earls.

Fly-half Carbery suffered an ankle injury against Italy on August 10 while wing Earls took a bang on his knee eight days ago against Wales in Dublin.

“Joey Carbery trained well on Saturday and he’s due to train fully with the team on Monday,” Schmidt added. “Keith will either train Wednesday or Friday, so he’s close as well. It means that apart from Robbie, we’re hopefully not too badly off.

“I see the temperature is due to be 32 degrees tomorrow, that’s not really Irish temperatures so that will be a challenge for us in itself. We’ll see how we adapt and cope with those different conditions.

"The forecast for Sunday is torrential rain so we’re going to have to be ready for whatever conditions there are on the day.”