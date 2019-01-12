It has become an all-too-familiar refrain now but we remain in some sort of limbo until we get a serious drop of rain. It’s good, good-to-yielding ground, there are people mowing lawns, midges flying around – there’s nothing Januaryesque about it, writes Ruby Walsh.

Willie starts at Fairyhouse today with Great White Shark in the mares’ maiden hurdle. She goes well at home, her schooling has improved every time she’s jumped and her work has improved considerably in the last couple of weeks. Paul rides and we think she’s ready to rock.

I ride La Sorelita in the second. She ran well enough at Christmas on her first run for Willie in the graded three-year-old hurdle, finishing fourth after not getting the clearest of runs between the last two flights.