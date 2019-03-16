Funny sort of week. Great week for Willie and a brilliant week for Paul Townend, but it was a funny week for me.

It started great, winning the Supreme on Klassical Dream, but then the mare, Benie Des Dieux, fell with the Mares’ Hurdle at her mercy.

And I think Min, which I rode in the Champion Chase, and Bellshill in yesterday’s Gold Cup, both showed the effects of running on the quick ground in Leopardstown. Neither jumped and, for two very good jumpers, that’s where their races were left. That’s with the evidence of hindsight, of course.