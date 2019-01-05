I’m in Sandown today for just one ride and it’s one I’ve been looking forward to for a long time. It will be my first time riding Laurina in public but I’ve ridden her a fair bit at home and I love the feel she gives you.

She was unbeaten last year, when her wins included the mares’ novice hurdle at Cheltenham, and I know that on the figures she has to improve to be a Champion Hurdle contender but if there’s as much under the bonnet as you think is there, God knows what she could do.

She stays well but she has more speed than people think. She’s one of the stars of our yard and I’m mad looking forward to today.