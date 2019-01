Peter Jackson gets over the gain line, behind the headline.

Gloucester is like no other city in England, the only one where the rugby team commands an active support almost 500 times greater than the football club.

Kingsholm has always been different for reasons other than filling the place to its 16,000 brim while Gloucester City FC ekes out a lonely existence in the seventh tier of English soccer. Their average attendance for the last three home matches? 327.