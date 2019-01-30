We don’t know if you took in any of the 11 National Football League games decided by a single score last weekend — or any of the 14 that were decided by just two — but yours truly was lucky enough to do so, making our way into Cusack Park, Ennis, for the visit of Ulster champions Donegal.

Not that there’s many people who monitor or can judge this sort of thing, but even allowing for the fact it was played in January, it was probably as good a game of football as the old ground has hosted this millennium, outside possibly a Mayo-Cork U21 All-Ireland final or two.

It was the ideal challenge for both sides, given where each is at this point in their development.