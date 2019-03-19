NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
JOHN FOGARTY: Far from the madding crowds of days gone by

Tuesday, March 19, 2019 - 12:00 AM
By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

What a dire weekend for GAA attendances. Kerry-Mayo in Austin Stack Park was obviously an exception but across the country there was evidence of supporters preferring to do something else with their Bank Holiday weekend.

Who would have thought that of the four Division 1 hurling semi-finals the Limerick-Laois game would have attracted the second biggest crowd?

The estimated 5,000 in O’Moore Park last Saturday week exceeded the 3,503 in Semple Stadium and 2,753 in Walsh Park on Saturday (the Galway double-header in Pearse Stadium attracted 7,643).

