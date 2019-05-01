Failure to make Euro breakthrough so costly

John Caulfield was approached to write his autobiography before the start of this season.

His success with Cork City over the previous five years brought him to the attention of one publisher, which specialises in sport, but it was his character and force of personality which made the project even more appealing.

Even then, though, in the depths of winter and long before this horrid season began, Caulfield was unsure what this year would bring and was braced for a battle. Both on and off the pitch.

Today, he lost it. Sometimes you just can’t have it all. And John Caulfield has found that out the hard way.

His departure as City manager was not wholly surprising given that his once impenetrable side now looks more vulnerable than ever and sit third bottom of the Premier Division. An improbable position for a club that Caulfield moulded so meticulously.

For example, new signings from different parts of the country, or abroad, had to live in Cork. The days of commuting from Dublin, or committing half-heartedly, were over.

The manager wouldn’t stand for it as he sought to foster a spirit and understanding of what it truly meant to represent the club.

It was all done with an unwavering desire to make City the best team in the country, that target underpinned Caulfield’s every move during five seasons of unparalleled success at Turner’s Cross.

And that, perhaps, was just part of the problem as he slowly lost control in a power battle with a new board of directors over the last number of months, as investment in the first team was reduced.

It was something he found hard to reason with on the back of everything he had built up previously. Caulfield set his sights firmly on domestic matters, to restoring City’s place at the top table in the League of Ireland. He achieved that feat in 2017 — after three years of finishing runner-up to Dundalk — but when it came to Europe, they fell short.

At least when you compare City’s exploits to that of their greatest rivals at home, who captured the imagination of so many with their historic Europa League campaign in 2016.

Only two Irish clubs have reached the group stages of that competition — Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk — and while that in itself is evidence of the magnitude of the

achievement it should not prevent scrutiny.

Caulfield’s tenure must, rightly, be lauded. His achievements can only be celebrated and the effect he had on everyone at Bishopstown on a daily basis, as well as around the county, will only be truly felt as the reality of his departure seeps through.

He dragged City from the mire and made them a force to be reckoned with. However, Stephen Kenny had the vision and capability to create a Dundalk side capable of challenging in Europe, with a style of play that was both controlled and exciting, and their success ultimately put them in a far stronger financial position to be able to cope with his departure to the FAI.

In his final press conference as City boss on Tuesday, Caulfield lamented the fact the goalposts had been moved with regards to his budget and the plan put in place by his new board, but by being unable to make greater waves in Europe, and seemingly focusing solely on domestic matters, this has led to his own downfall.

His time at City came just as Uefa announced a major overhaul in the distribution of prize money for clubs competing in the Champions League and Europa League, but more importantly for League of Ireland clubs they also dramatically increased the so-called ‘solidarity payments’ for those who participated in the qualifying stages but never went any further.

Cork collected just over €1.9m from their four European campaigns yet Dundalk pocketed close to €7m in 2016 alone. That exposure, along with the figures, then attracted the American investment firm Peak6 to buy Dundalk and invest even further, something which should allow for far greater opportunities on the pitch.

Something which seems even further away for City now they are searching for a new manager.