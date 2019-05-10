NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Every conversation with Eugene McGee was truly a privilege

A packed St Mel’s Cathedral in Longford for the funeral mass of Eugene McGee yesterday. His willingness to innovate and to find a new angle, to plan and to plan again, characterised so much of what he did in his life. Picture: Lorraine Teevan
By Paul Rouse
Friday, May 10, 2019 - 12:00 AM

One of the most interesting things in life was receiving a phone call from Eugene McGee. He didn’t waste time with small talk or even with much by the way of greetings. 

Instead, it was as if he was continuing a discussion he had been having with you on a previous occasion, or that you were joining a conversation he was having with somebody else. 

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

More on this topic

Strength in numbers or too many cooks? The backroom conundrum

Managing more than players and expectations

James Horan's Mayo masterplan will be under scrutiny more than any other

Oisin McConville runs the rule over Ulster. 'Apathy reigns but big three can make waves'

KEYWORDS

Eugene McGeeOffalyGAASport

More in this Section

Farah to defend Chicago marathon title in October

Danny Rose tells Ruud Gullit to ‘eat his words’ after thrilling Spurs fightback

Lampard claims in-form Derby are underdogs for play-off clash with Leeds

James Horan's Mayo masterplan will be under scrutiny more than any other

More by this author

Scotland’s ancient warrior game plots course into the future

Don’t panic and enjoy the white-knuckle ride

In leaps and bounds: The story of Tullamore Harriers’ success

How can FAI ensure blockbusting drama will have no sequel?


Lifestyle

Ask Audrey: When it comes to stupidity copying someone from Meath is up there with licking a raw chicken

Class action: Primary schools go all out to get the Green Flag

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 08, 2019

    • 8
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 44
    • 46
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »