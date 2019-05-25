Even Dublin cakewalks can be hugely informative

This evening in Portlaoise, we get the first indications if Dublin have ironed out their spring creases - or if there is genuine hope for the chasing pack

The Dubs are back in town, and for the first time in a few seasons, there is a curiosity

factor around the All-Ireland champions. They had a very different league this year, the first time under Jim Gavin they didn’t reach the final. Yes they finished fourth in 2014 but as the league semi-finals were still in existence they remained involved, going on to win the final against Derry.