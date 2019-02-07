The aftermath of last weekend’s Super Bowl has been dominated by quarterback Tom Brady’s sixth title and the defensive masterclass planned by New England Patriots coach, Bill Belichick, writes Jack Anderson.

Slightly overlooked was Patriots’ Julian Edelman receiving the most valuable player (MVP) award.

Edelman missed the first four games of the regular season due to a doping ban. He had not played any of the previous NFL season due to a knee injury. It appears that during his rehabilitation, he took a prohibited (but still unidentified) substance and was duly suspended.