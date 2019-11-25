Eternal eurosceptics Lyon already looking for the exit

Peter Jackson gets over the gain line, behind the headline

Lyon’s Virgile Bruni wins a lineout with Leinster’s Scott Fardy. For sheer consistency, Lyon’s record in the Champions Cup puts them in a class of their own: played eight, lost eight. Average losing margin: 17 points. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Lyon never fail to leave the indelible impression that they would rather be anywhere than stuck in Europe’s foremost competition — so much so that you wouldn’t be surprised were head coach Pierre Mignoni to be replaced in the technical area by a Mr N. Farage of the UK’s Brexit party.

For a club seemingly bent on rushing to the exit for a second successive season, getting there doesn’t sound fast enough, even if they are on track to be out early in the new year, at the latest.

For sheer consistency, Lyon’s record in the Champions’ Cup puts them in a class of their own: played eight, lost eight, average losing margin: 17 points. Their latest failure, after a truly forgettable home tie against Leinster, will provoke a few questions from those baffled by Lyon’s domestic status.

Is this not the same Lyon that has swept almost all before them in the Top 14 to lead the field five points? That have won eight matches out of nine?

The team that are 15 points clear of Toulon, 16 ahead of Toulouse, and 17 above Racing, all of whom they have beaten?

Indeed they are, which makes their record in Europe — one point out of 40 — all the more baffling, unless, of course, they consider it an irrelevance, a distraction from the real goal of winning the French title.

That might explain a lot, not least why head coach Pierre Mignoni confronted Leinster without almost half the starting XV responsible for trouncing La Rochelle 45-17 the previous week.

Those conspicuous by their absence including Fiji wing Josua Tuisova and the new wonderboy of the French game, 20-year-old centre Pierre-Louis Barassi.

Sing when they’re losing

Finn Russell applauds fans after Racing’s draw with Munster. Picture: Inpho/Ryan Byrne

Love for England and all things English has always been thin on the ground in Wales — all the more so when it comes to rugby, as Bonymaen demonstrated on the day of the World Cup final.

A junior club in Swansea, blue-collar and proud of it, released a video showing clubhouse reaction to the immediate aftermath of England losing the World Cup final.

A group of members, each resplendent in Springbok jerseys, bellowed their approval, then broke into their version of ‘Sweet Chariot’, as in: ‘You can shove the fucking chariot up your arse’.

Geordan Murphy knows all about the reassuring welcome in the hillsides that is reserved for those connected with English teams on business west of the Severn.

“I’ve been called some choice names by the public when I’ve come down here,” he said at Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday night. “Even though I’m not English.” A Grand Slam winner in the same city 10 years ago, Leicester’s favourite Irishman had the last laugh, a last-minute penalty giving the Tigers a Challenge Cup win over Cardiff Blues.

A decade ago, the clubs met on the big stage next door in a Champions Cup semi-final which featured the first, and so far only, penalty shootout, a contest settled in the Tigers’ favour by Jordan Crane, a back-row forward who had been a goalkeeper at West Bromwich Albion.

Russell’s magic megs

Daylight robbery

Benetton Treviso denied a draw against Northampton because none of the Scottish officials appeared to notice a forward pass by the Saints before the deliberate knock-on which cost them the game. Fly half Tomasso Allan’s plea fell on deaf ears.

Pure magic

Finn Russell’s grubber against Munster, ‘nutmegging’ Rory Scannell into the bargain.

Best match

1, Munster 21 Racing 21

2, Ulster 18 Clermont 13

3, Montpellier 30 Gloucester 27

Team of the weekend

15 Elliot Daly (Saracens) 14 Teddy Thomas (Racing) 13 Henry Slade (Exeter) 12 Robert de Preez (Sale) 11 Juan Imhoff (Racing) 10 Finn Russell (Racing) 9 John Cooney (Ulster) 1 Cyril Baille (Toulouse) 2 Hame Favia (Benetton) 3 Demba Bamba (Lyon) 4 James Ryan (Leinster) 5 Iain Henderson (Ulster) 6 Tom Curry (Sale) 7 Jordi Murphy (Ulster) 8 Marcell Coetzee (Ulster)

Quotes of the week

‘’There’s no point shouting and waving your arms at me. That’s not goingf to get you a penalty”

– Matthew Carley to Munster wing Andrew Conway during an impressive performance by the English referee.

‘’You don’t tell me ‘yellow card.’ If you do, you may well get one’’

– Another English referee, Luke Pearce, warning Lyon scrum half Baptiste Couilloud against Leinster.