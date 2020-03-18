News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Eoin Cadogan: 'You think that work and sport are hugely important, and then you’re worried about saying hello to your parents'

By Michael Moynihan

Staff writer

Wednesday, March 18, 2020 - 09:00 PM

Cork dual player Eoin Cadogan has reiterated the message to “follow the advice of medical professionals” to get through the coronavirus pandemic, writes Michael Moynihan

Eoin Cadogan:“It’s insane when you think of it, because sport is such a big part of people’s everyday lives you don’t know how you’d handle having no sport. What do people talk about?
Eoin Cadogan:“It’s insane when you think of it, because sport is such a big part of people’s everyday lives you don’t know how you’d handle having no sport. What do people talk about?

The Douglas clubman was one of the members of the GPA and WGPA appearing on social media lately to encourage people to follow the HSE’s guidelines.

“Up to Tuesday night I don’t know if some people had a handle on the severity of what’s ahead,” said Cadogan.

“I think the Taoiseach’s speech the other night probably hit people hard, and hopefully conveyed the message that this thing has barely started, really.

“The essence of the message I and the others gave is to follow the advice of medical professionals to give everybody the best chance of getting through this.

"The script’s been completely torn up."

You think that work and sport are hugely important, and then you’re worried about saying hello to your parents or grandparents, or other family members - No one's ever experienced anything like this

“If we’re on the same track as Italy 15,000 people might have it by the end of the month.”

Cadogan agreed that though absolutely necessary, the disappearance of sport almost overnight has left a gap for many people.

“It’s so important to us, it’s so strange not to have sport around — no matter what your preference is, Gaelic games, soccer, rugby, mixed martial arts, whatever you like.

“It’s insane when you think of it, because sport is such a big part of people’s everyday lives you don’t know how you’d handle having no sport at all. What do people talk about?

“But I think what’s happening now with people is that they realise they need to park what seemed to be important but wasn’t, really.

“For the last few years everything has been a million miles an hour — we were all rushing and racing, so much stuff to do in the day, and now all of that has been taken away from us.

READ MORE

Michael Moynihan: The rights and wrongs of the big call to cancel events

“The simplest thing in the world, just shaking hands, is something that we all crave now.

“If you think about a game, the simple act of shaking hands with your opponent beforehand — gone, never mind just pitting yourself against another player.”

Cadogan, a qualified strength and conditioning coach, stressed the importance of maintaining mental and physical health in the current circumstances. 

“Normally at this time of the year you’re talking about the switch to the club championships, probably, and who to look out for, who’s going well.

“That’s so irrelevant now, so far down the pecking order, that it’s not even funny.

What I’ve realised is that while I love playing hurling and Gaelic football, the mental health aspect of competing and being physically active is a huge part of what I enjoy

"I’m sure it’s the same for hundreds, thousands of other people.

“I’ve been doing some FaceTime sessions with clients, trying to keep them on track even if they’re stuck at home, and what’s interesting is the number of people saying they’ve gotten into bad habits — sitting down at the computer for hours upon hours, their backs are at them, falling into bad habits on social media.

“That last one is very important, because so much of what you’re seeing on your phone from social media feeds is negative. 

"No matter how positive you try to be, there’ll always be someone coming back with negativity.

“You can combat those with good habits, mental and physical — from standing during the day or working your computer on a countertop rather than a desk to getting outside and being physically active.

“Obviously we can’t congregate in big numbers, but you can still get to a beach or a park — you can go to a GAA pitch and puck a ball over the bar and walk in to collect it every time you do.

“There’s no rush on you because everything has slowed down. I think when we come out the right side of this people are going to appreciate each other’s company much more.”

In the meantime Cadogan pointed to the need to stay active: “You should still structure your day and avoid those bad habits. Try not to lie in but get up the same time you normally would, and eat your breakfast, your lunch, dinner, all of those at the usual times.

“There are bigger things going on than sport, but that doesn’t mean we should forget our physical health either. 

"Leo Varadkar was right the other evening — put away the phone, stop scrolling through the negativity and instead go out and take some exercise.”

READ MORE

Michael Moynihan: The rights and wrongs of the big call to cancel events

More on this topic

Dowling not yet resigned to watching from the sidelinesDowling not yet resigned to watching from the sidelines

Sean Kelly: It’s a knockout: Throwback Championship may be neededSean Kelly: It’s a knockout: Throwback Championship may be needed

Ambitious development continues proud Banteer historyAmbitious development continues proud Banteer history

Kerry to consider restructuring club competitionsKerry to consider restructuring club competitions

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Connacht SFC quarter-final between Galway and New York postponedConnacht SFC quarter-final between Galway and New York postponed

First-team trio among 15 to test positive for coronavirus at AlavesFirst-team trio among 15 to test positive for coronavirus at Alaves

McLaren mechanic is free from coronavirus symptomsMcLaren mechanic is free from coronavirus symptoms

Premier League set to discuss potential resolutions to fixture crisisPremier League set to discuss potential resolutions to fixture crisis

More by this author

Michael Moynihan: The rights and wrongs of the big call to cancel eventsMichael Moynihan: The rights and wrongs of the big call to cancel events

Michael Moynihan: There must be no bowing downMichael Moynihan: There must be no bowing down

Michael Moynihan: Close the beaches, or why the right decision has now been madeMichael Moynihan: Close the beaches, or why the right decision has now been made

Michael Moynihan: It was 30 years ago (if you can believe it)Michael Moynihan: It was 30 years ago (if you can believe it)


Lifestyle

We are in unprecedented times, and this can be a scary situation for children. Richard Hogan has tips on keeping calm and carrying onLearning Points: Parents must model calm during lockdown

Netflix’s epic new series. The Letter for the King, may fill the Thrones-sized hole in your viewing, even it is primarily aimed at younger viewers, writes Ed Power.Riding Netflix's wave of fantasy: The Letter for the King

Apart from their obvious beauty, they have that wonderful quality of being both addictively bitter and refreshingly juicy at the same time.Currabinny Cooks: Chicory leaves are not just Instgram friendly

Unsurprisingly, Rihanna – the queen of dressing up – features on this list more than once.The most spectacular Met Gala outfits from recent years

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 8
  • 14
  • 15
  • 31
  • 34
  • 13

Full Lotto draw results »