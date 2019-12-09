Enda McEvoy: Ramifications of FAI mess will still resound for years

The Grande Place in Brussels, September 1986. Ahead of a game where Liam Brady will get the Jack Charlton era underway with an improbable late penalty (Ireland didn’t get penalties in those days, especially not away from home) against the World Cup semi-finalists, the visiting fans are in full voice.

“We’ve got the best supporters in the world… We’ve got the worst officials in the world.”

This was a third of a century ago. Even then they knew the score — and that was before being aware of John Delaney’s existence.

Fastforward 33 years. All of which brought us slouching, slowly but inexorably, to last Friday, the first time in their history that even the FAI managed to exceed low expectations.

It was the day when the FAI went from national joke (inept, mildly venal but basically harmless and well meaning) to national pariah (wildly inept, totally venal, and possibly law-breaking).

Among the speakers at last month’s Kilkenomics festival was David Goldblatt, the world’s foremost authority on the politics and economics of football and an expert on former Fifa president Sepp Blatter. How did the old crook get away with it for so long?

Goldblatt cited Blatter’s charisma.

“He has this twinkly eyed, avuncular thing like Bill Clinton.”

It certainly worked when Blatter decided to award himself a €20m salary, to which nobody in Fifa objected. One is almost inclined to tip one’s hat to such chutzpah.

Sound like anyone we know?

It would be diverting to go through the long list of Delaney’s claque of enablers — but to do so is to miss the point.

Lapdogs do not bark. Watchdogs, on the other hand, are supposed to.

What were Sport Ireland and the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport doing while Abbotstown was burning?

What, come to that, is Sport Ireland actually for?

Yet again Official Ireland was asleep at the wheel.

The news that the Criminal Assets Bureau and the cops have become involved can only be welcomed.

Perhaps this time around the guilty will not saunter off unscathed.

Where the FAI staff are concerned, the ramifications of the mess are chilling. Where the future of the international team is concerned, the ramifications of the mess will resound in a decade’s time.

Consider the case of a 15-year-old born here to Polish or Nigerian parents. Play for the country of your birth or the country of your ancestors? You may still be happy to opt for the former but recent events will hardly help. Would you really want to get involved with those FAI bozos?

Or say you’re an 18-year-old Londoner who’s just signed a new contract, scored a hat trick against Liverpool in the Premier League under-23 competition last Friday and has played under-age for Ireland. Ireland or England? You may still be happy to opt etc. But would you really want etc?

The lads in the Grand Place had no idea just how right they were all those years ago.

Dealing with the never ending newscycle

When is a GAA junket not a GAA junket?

When you’re a working member of the media, you’ve filed your match report of the All Stars hurling match in Abu Dhabi, you’re fulfilling your stipulated cultural requirement next day by visiting the Grand Mosque – and then your phone cheeps with the news that Jim Gavin has resigned and the sports desk want 1,000 words, pronto. And they say that Gavin was the supreme micro manager who foresaw every eventuality, no matter how obscure? Yeah, right. Harrumph.

The incident brought to mind a story from the 1972 Olympics I’ve always wondered about. When the Israeli athletes were taken hostage by the Black September guerrillas the sports reporters covering the Games in Munich were allegedly unable to react. Suddenly this wasn’t sport any more, it was hard news, and the hacks were left flailing.

Really? I didn’t buy the claim when I read it ages ago and I don’t buy it now. What, after all, is sports reporting but relaying a news story, complete with appropriate use of Kipling’s “honest serving men” (Who, What, Where, When, Why and How)? Exactly. Just to set readers’ minds at rest, by-the-by, your columnist was an hour away up the road in Dubai, wandering dazedly around a humongous shopping mall, when the Gavin stuff went down and continued about his business. C’mon: you didn’t seriously expect me to be writing about gaelic football, did you?

It’s timeto make Goodison great again

During his West Ham tenure Sam Allardyce declared that half of the job was less buying the right players and more avoiding the duds.

Which of those things have Everton done in recent years? Which of them have Leicester City done?

(Clue: The answers are different.) The sight of this grand old Merseyside club in the relegation zone should please nobody bar Liverpool fans.

Everton have sufficient time to extricate themselves and they’ll surely succeed, with the victory over Chelsea bound to provide a momentum that will sustain them until the New Year.

They cannot afford to get it wrong with their next managerial appointment, however, and following the respective flops of Ronald Koeman and Marco Silva the ship may have already sailed.

Either Everton get lucky next time around with a bright young manager or being a top six, never mind a top four, club again will be beyond their capabilities for years to come. Shame.

Poetry in motion

When the leaders work up a rhythm going down the far side in the Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown they don’t so much fly over the railway fences as flow over them.

As Un De Sceaux, now rising 12 years of age, did on Saturday, even if he ultimately found Defi Du Seuil a neck too good for him.

No matter.

“The horse of a lifetime,” Colm O’Connell declared beforehand.

Un De Sceaux was still that afterwards.

Ageless. Joyous. Eternally game. Life affirming. Indestructible.