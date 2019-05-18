NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Elliott now faces acid test

Trainer Gordon Elliott, left, with owner Michael O'Leary in happier times after Apple’s Jade won the OLBG Mares’ Hurdle at Cheltenham in 2017.
By Pat Keane
Saturday, May 18, 2019 - 12:00 AM

When Gordon Elliott heard that Michael O’Leary was pulling the plug on the enormously successful Gigginstown House Stud operation, he’d have been forgiven for immediately checking if it was April 1.

Sadly, for Elliott, and so many others, it was the middle of May and this was no joke, with O’Leary revealing he is poised to end about a 20-year love affair with owning horses.

There are many words to describe O’Leary - colourful, charismatic, antagonistic, personable, enjoyable, one could go on and on.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

More on this topic

Bank on Benie in champion hurdle

Too Darn Hot puts Derby credentials on the line

Nobody is irreplaceable, the show will go on…

O’Leary drops bombshell he will phase out National Hunt team

KEYWORDS

SportHorse racingPat Keane

More in this Section

Earls and Carbery back for Munster as Sexton starts on the bench for Leinster

Treble-chasing Man City seek place in record books as Watford look to upset odds

Liverpool to clamp down on supporters reselling tickets

Gareth Southgate unsure if Harry Kane will start Champions League final

More by this author

Hermosa tests our patience

You just have to stand back and admire Un De Sceaux

Best still to come from O'Brien's Magical

Ruby at his very best on Klassical Dream


Lifestyle

Trend of the Week: Rise to the Occasion

What to watch this week

Movie Reviews: Birds of Passage, The Hustle and John Wick: Parabellum

Portrait of a piano man of Yarmouk

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 15, 2019

    • 20
    • 21
    • 25
    • 28
    • 33
    • 39
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »