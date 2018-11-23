Home»sport

BRENDAN O'BRIEN: Each to their own — Test was anything but meaningless friendly

Friday, November 23, 2018 - 12:00 AM
By Brendan O'Brien

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

KEYWORDS

FAIMartin O'NeillRoy KeaneStephen KennyJohn DelaneyMick McCarthyIRFU

Related Articles

Andrews: It’s a cop-out to say new manager won’t have the players

Stephen Kenny: 'Managing your country is the ultimate honour'

Payoff for O’Neill and Keane may cost €3m

Will Keane now become the full-time pundit he despised?

More in this Section

Leicester must focus on football following tragic helicopter clash – Claude Puel

Showdown between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson 10 years too late – Jon Rahm

Gatland: Wales players believe they can achieve something special

Schmidt still agonising over decision on long-term future

More by this author

There's an arrogance about the All Blacks that is well-earned

How TV is borrowing from the sporting playbook


Lifestyle

Dance-floor days: A look back at the iconic Sir Henry's 30 years on

Shop ‘til you drop this season: How the shopping habits of Irish consumers have changed

Ask Audrey: Fantasising about a man with erectile dysfunction is deviant, even for Kinsale

Working life: Trish Lane, director of clinical services, UPMC Whitfield, Waterford

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 21, 2018

    • 9
    • 14
    • 15
    • 18
    • 25
    • 34
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »