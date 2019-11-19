Duffy’s GAA vision beginning to be eroded

Twenty months after stepping down as GAA director general, there remains a great respect for Páraic Duffy’s tenure at the top. However, there are elements of his legacy that time has already tested and failed.

At least yesterday would have brought Duffy some good cheer with the news that the future of the International Rules being secured until 2022.

A massive fan of the hybrid game, Duffy saw value in Gaelic footballers lining out for their country as he appreciated keeping the communication channels open with the AFL was worthwhile given the similarities of the sports and the number of Irish signing for clubs in Australia.

Duffy and his equivalent in the AFL, Gillon MacLachlan, had an excellent relationship but with the Monaghan man’s exit some of the keenness for the relationship was lost, and it wouldn’t be a stretch to claim there is more scepticism than support for the initiative in Croke Park these days.

By 2020, it will be three years since the last series — in Duffy’s 10 years in office, there were four two-test series and two one-off tests.

Duffy’s Super 8 was an experiment and therefore open to change and yet again it will alter for the final and third season of its temporary status next year when the schedule shifts so that the winners in Round 1 face off in Round 2, a measure proposed to try and avoid dead rubbers as has been the case these past two seasons.

It’s unlikely the Super 8 will survive into 2021 but there was some courageous work done by Duffy that also looks set to be undone.

Before he became director general and held the player welfare office, Duffy wanted the U21 football championship scrapped completely and last put forward the idea in 2015.

After significant pushback against the proposal, he produced the compromise of an U20 developmental competition played during the summer because it would not feature senior players. Duffy’s point was the burden on promising footballers.

He wrote in his 2015 burnout report:

“There are too many matches and too much training for the good U21 (now U20) football player, which greatly increases the risk of overtraining, overuse injury and burnout.

“There is a great variance in the levels of physical conditioning required to play at different stages of the January-April period, leading to contradictory demands being placed on players.

"For example, the good footballer aged 20-21 may wish to be in peak condition to help his team win the U21 championship, but such conditioning is incompatible with the conditioning demands of the early rounds of the Allianz League.”

Next year, the U20 championship goes back to spring where it will clash with the Allianz Leagues. Not only that, U20 players won’t be prevented from lining out for their senior county teams next season.

Beginning in early February, it will be preceded by the Sigerson Cup in its new 18-day blitz-like schedule in January. Having grafted for so long to break up the concentration of games in January to April that had so concerned him, Duffy would be dismayed if not surprised given how quick GAA officialdom can U-turn to see the reversion. He also highlighted in his 2015 report:

“The excessive demands on young inter-county players attending third-level colleges can have a negative impact on their academic performance, but also on their physical and psychological well-being.”

To see the Sigerson Cup marginalised and shoehorned into one of, if not the worst weather month of the year will disappoint him too.

Although its new start date will clash with exams in some third level institutions, there are some crumbs of comfort in it taking place post-Christmas when there were attempts to shift it to mid-December, which he has previously described as “unfair”.

Old enough to remember when Gaelic games had scant presence in several colleges and universities, the proliferation of football and hurling activity in these institutions thrilled Duffy and the GAA Higher Education had an ally in him.

But he also recognised the resources colleges and universities were being put in to facilitate Gaelic games on their campuses.

In his 2015 annual report, he wrote: “We should acknowledge the contribution that this sector has made towards the development of our games in several important areas — in the raising of playing standards, in the training of administrators, the provision of scholarships to elite players and in the huge investment in our games and infrastructure.

As I have stated before, third-level colleges should not have to defend their efforts to promote their games against those whose concern does not extend beyond the requirements of the inter-county game.

"On the contrary, they should have the support of administrators at all levels, who should appreciate the important contribution that the third-level sector has made to the growth of the GAA.”

Squeezing a 16-team Sigerson Cup into 18 days of a muck of a month is showing little respect to that or a conscientious former chief executive.