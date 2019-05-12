Dublin selector Kennedy’s catch will leave him in hot water

No prizes for guessing where most of this column’s focus is on after this weekend. Nowlan Park was the stage for one of the most unusual moments I’ve seen in a game and it’s no surprise it has most of the country talking.

The Kilkenny crowd were up in arms when Dublin maor foirne Greg Kennedy intercepted TJ Reid’s quickly-taken free.

Strip away the emotional reaction to it and there was plenty from Brian Cody on the sideline but Kennedy shouldn’t have been where he was.