Dougie Howlett: A made man in Munster

On the basis of what they showed at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick last Sunday, you’d be thinking Cork will still be hurling come August. Soon after, Munster will be lining up the first of their pre-season friendlies in Cork.

Hopefully, Cork hurling keeps Dougie Howlett busy for a while and someone in Musgrave Park is planning an appropriate thank you and send-off for Munster’s greatest signing before his return home to New Zealand.

There are moments from last week I forgot, but I have great clarity of Dougie’s first day with Munster 12 years ago in the UCC Farm. We were around in a circle as he was introduced to the squad. He was afforded a generous welcome.