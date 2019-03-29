Doherty has been poorly served by his country

Mick McCarthy has never had much truck with spin.

Through his long career in management, he has spoken with the sort of blunt force that condemned Gheorghi Hagi to the turf time and time again on that fabled day in Genoa almost three decades ago and yet the man isn’t without nous when it comes the nuances of public perception.

His response when asked about the tennis ball controversy after last Tuesday’s Ireland-Georgia game was to joke about how, with one betting company offering odds on him being struck on the back of the crown, he turned to face the crowd, ready to ape his great days at the old Lansdowne Road by butting danger into the stands.