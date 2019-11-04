News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Despite all the accolades, this medal may mean more to Brendan Maher

Despite all the accolades, this medal may mean more to Brendan Maher
Brendan Maher of Borris-Ileigh celebrates after the Tipperary SHC final as Borris-Ileigh defeated Kiladangan at Semple Stadium. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile
By Anthony Daly
Monday, November 04, 2019 - 12:00 AM

There is something wonderful about a senior county final.

Good weather day, bad weather day, any type of day. The whole occasion is so intimate.

Every club brings its own traditions. You wouldn’t call them ‘cocksure’ but Borris- Ileigh come to Semple Stadium right on front foot. When one of their lads arrived out and fell in behind the Moycarkey Pipe Band, the famous fighting cock in his arms, this massive cheer went up.

Where would you get it? I love that sort of stuff.

Borris-Ileigh gave decent value for yesterday’s three point win over Kiladanagan.

Although it was only their seventh senior title, and their first one since 1986, the club is a powerhouse. Brendan Maher and Dan McCormack are there with Tipperary at the moment, but the parish has produced so many quality hurlers over the years.

I believe a lot of their traditions go back to the late 1940s and early 1950s. Those teams were their breakthrough men. Seán Kenny, who also captained Tipp to win the All Ireland, was supposedly a supreme character as well as a fantastic hurler. There is this likeability factor with Borris-Ileigh hurling. Yesterday we saw 18-year-old flyer, James ‘JD’ Devanney, grandson of the great Liam Devanney, shoot 1-4 from play.

Kiladangan are about making a tradition. Their day should not be far away, the day of a first senior title.

Disappointed also to lose the intermediate final to Seán Treacy’s, of course, but they are building up genuine strength in depth.

Borris-Ileigh, I just felt, had that edge. But they still needed two remarkable saves from James McCormack. One came in the first minute. The other was from a penalty at a crucial moment.

Both saves, a right-handed ’keeper diving to his right side, were technically difficult.

James, along with his three brothers, can be proud of the McCormacks’ contribution.

Paddy Stapleton, after an awful year for his family, really held the fort at full back.

READ MORE

The famine is over: Borris-Illeigh's end 33-year wait for Tipperary title

On the day, Borris-Ileigh were more direct in style, more of a November 3rd team.

Kiladangan were more an August 3rd team, a top of the ground outfit. On a sticky pitch, the short game is hard to keep going over the whole hour.

I remember Fergal Hayes tearing out of defence for Kiladangan, and going to offload to Joe Gallagher in midfield. The ball went to ground and Gallagher was penalised for a pick up.

Kevin Maher slotted the Borris-Ileigh free. A bit like England in the Rugby World Cup final, Kiladangan did not make key balls stick.

Those moments added up to a three-point victory. Borris-Ileigh were that bit cuter, mostly avoiding frills.

I was watching Brendan Maher at the final whistle. He was like a man possessed. The wins of the past can be a weight as well as a pride.

Ger Loughnane talked in his autobiography about the fierce pressure on county players with their club. Ger finally won, in 1988, a senior final with Feakle in his last outing. Until your club grabs the big one, there are always knockers to whisper: ‘Why does he only do it for the county?’

I bet Brendan could relate to Ger’s story. He has been magnificent with Tipperary for ten years and more. He came back from cruciate injury last year, right back to his best. He has won everything in the game but this medal probably means as much to him, and maybe more, as anything before.

No one cared in Semple Stadium about provincial games in Munster and Leinster.

But probably the All-Ireland championship cracked open a bit. People were mad to see Cuala and Ballyhale Shamrocks in a Leinster final, but St Mullins beat Cuala by a point.

I know all about them from my recent stint with Kilmacud Crokes. We were well off their standard in this year’s Dublin quarter-final. The same day, Con O’Callaghan was virtually unmarkable. When he goes well, Cuala fly it altogether.

But when Con is not there… he went off injured early in the Dublin final against St Brigid’s. Cuala, as overwhelming favourites, made awful heavy weather of the time left.

Opponents draw off Con’s absence. I believe he came on for the last 20 minutes against St Mullins, but the game had already slipped too much.

Now, in a fortnight’s time, we’ll see a massive clash between Ballyhale Shamrocks and St Martin’s, the Wexford champions. St Mullins and Rathdowney-Errill, who hammered St Rynagh’s, are on the other side.

Down in Munster, Ballygunner saw off Sixmilebridge in serious terms, 12 point margin at the finish. This result must have opened Brian Lohan’s eyes. The new Clare manager got reminded there will be no quick fixes for the county team in 2020.

READ MORE

'We’ll all go back to Borris-Ileigh together and celebrate together’

Glen Rovers and Borris-Ileigh is one Munster semi-final. Ballygunner move on to Patrickswell, which should be a cracker.

Six in a row local winners, the Waterford champions got reasonably near Ballyhale Shamrocks last February. Maybe they deserve more credit. But Patrickswell are watching and waiting, and not one bit fussed.

Borris-Ileigh will enjoy a rare few days of celebration. And rightly so. 33 years is a long time to be off top table.

There will be all sorts of creatures and wildfowl around the village. And good luck to them all. I’ve always felt an affinity between the sort of place Clarecastle is and what I know of Borrisoleigh.

But they could, if settled back down in time for Glen Rovers, find themselves in a Munster final almost unbeknownst to themselves.

Once there, they would not feel out of place. Imokilly, if allowed on from winning out Cork, would have fancied themselves for a right say. So Glen Rovers are not to be discounted.

The Glen ended up with time to get the heads back together after the disappointment of losing again. But we still don’t know whether their hearts are really in it, representing Cork without having won in Cork. We do know Borris-Ileigh are back where they feel they belong.

Talented personnel aside, any club’s sharpest weapon is feeling undaunted by the big occasion.

READ MORE

Casey goal helps snap Aghabullogue's 28-year title drought

More on this topic

'We’ll all go back to Borris-Ileigh together and celebrate together’'We’ll all go back to Borris-Ileigh together and celebrate together’

Tipping the scales: Kiladangan’s dual carriageway to top tableTipping the scales: Kiladangan’s dual carriageway to top table

Expect extra bite in league’s middle groundExpect extra bite in league’s middle ground

Tipp SHC quarter-final: Kilruane dethrone champs but may pay a heavy priceTipp SHC quarter-final: Kilruane dethrone champs but may pay a heavy price


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: Tipp GAA

More in this Section

Pep Guardiola accuses ‘special talent’ Sadio Mane of divingPep Guardiola accuses ‘special talent’ Sadio Mane of diving

Zidane remains positive despite Real Madrid’s missed chance to top LaLiga tableZidane remains positive despite Real Madrid’s missed chance to top LaLiga table

Munster score four tries to see off Cardiff Blues in Guinness PRO14Munster score four tries to see off Cardiff Blues in Guinness PRO14

Katie Taylor makes sporting history to become two weight world championKatie Taylor makes sporting history to become two weight world champion

More by this author

Hogans claim unique place in pantheonHogans claim unique place in pantheon

For me the divisional concept lacks emotion and identityFor me the divisional concept lacks emotion and identity

The process to appoint Clare manager has been a sham and an embarrassmentThe process to appoint Clare manager has been a sham and an embarrassment

The conveyor belt is motoring in Tipp but Cork’s fireproof confidence is goneThe conveyor belt is motoring in Tipp but Cork’s fireproof confidence is gone


Lifestyle

Ellie O’Byrne went on set in Cork with The Young Offenders in advance of their return to our TV screens next weekBoys are back in town: Catch up with the Young Offenders cast before they're back on our screens

DERVILLA Evans runs The Ennis Bookshop at Abbey St, Ennis, Co Clare, along with her husband Feargal Ó Dualaing and mother Mary Evans.We Sell Books: ‘It’s not just about purchasing a product’

With the changing of the clocks and the colder, darker days, it is understandable that some of us wish we could curl up in a warm place and do very little. Maybe hibernation wouldn’t be such a bad idea. Why do some animals hibernate while others don’t? Would humans be able to if we chose to?APPLIANCE OF SCIENCE: Why do some animals hibernate and could humans?

I went to primary school at Scoil Eoin Baiste, Lios Póil, in Co Kerry. I have a vivid memory of going on a walking tour in fourth class to see some Ogham stones and learning all about the history behind them. I was fascinated by it.School Daze: Colm Mac Gearailt - ‘I was a musical messer’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »