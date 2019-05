Readers of a certain age will remember Tony Doran.

Not a scorer of great goals but unequivocally a great goal-scorer. Managed a staggering 41 goals in 57 championship appearances. Many of them came as the result of a high ball to the edge of the square. Doran would put up his mighty paw to claim it, horse his way past a horde of straining defenders, and fist it past a helpless goalkeeper.

The rigging danced and the purple and gold waved.