NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Culture and character should supersede talent

Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson has stepped down as LA Lakers president of basketball operations saying he wanted to go ‘back to being Magic Johnson again’. The Lakers. like Manchester United, are a club guilty of valuing star power over commitment.Picture: Ethan Miller
By Kieran Shannon

Sports Correspondent

Wednesday, April 24, 2019 - 12:00 AM

If it’s any consolation to Manchester United supporters these days, the biggest and most gloried franchise in the world’s other leading team sport is in an even greater state of dysfunction.

While United haven’t won a Premier League title since 2013, the Los Angeles Lakers haven’t even made the NBA playoffs since that same year, an achievement in itself considering more teams (16) than not (14) qualify for the postseason every year.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

More on this topic

The EuroMillions results are in...

Man charged in connection with shots being fired at vehicle in Dublin

Sarah Jessica Parker settles breach-of-contract suit with jeweller

Diddy opens up about death of former girlfriend Kim Porter

More in this Section

Watch: Shane Long scores the fastest-ever goal in Premier League history

Chelsea Hudson-Odoi to have surgery on ruptured Achilles

Anita Asante: Raheem Sterling is right, football must do more to tackle racism

5 things to know about Crucible giant-killer James Cahill

More by this author

A better, brighter era awaits with beginning of the end of old FAI

With ‘the noise’ muted, Rory McIlroy can enjoy rub of the green

Warriors here to stay as Jungle fever takes hold

The tiniest of cracks are appearing in Blue machine


Lifestyle

GameTech: ‘World War Z’ revives ‘Left 4 Dead’

Stories from a seanachaí at Cork World Book Fest

Ian McEwan's new novel takes on the robots

Hats off to Dali: Exhibition shows largest collection of artist's work in Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 20, 2019

    • 7
    • 13
    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 33
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »