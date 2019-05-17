NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Cross-channel hotseats never comfortable for Irish managers

By Brendan O'Brien

Staff writer

Friday, May 17, 2019 - 12:00 AM

Brighton’s decision to remove Chris Hughton’s steady hand from the club’s tiller this week couldn’t help but bring to mind again the pithy reaction of Joe Kinnear when Kenny Dalglish got the heave-ho from Newcastle 21 years ago.

“It seems you can get sacked for farting in the wrong direction at the moment,” said the then-Wimbledon manager, who would make the claim 15 years later that he had never been shown the door through spells in charge of the Dons, Luton Town, Nottingham Forest and the Toon.

The circumstances surrounding his departure from Kenilworth Road have been debated but it was ill-health which brought an end to his days with the Crazy Gang and the Magpies and he walked away from Nottingham before they were relegated from the Championship.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

More on this topic

Lampard believes Derby can turn tables on Leeds

Eden Hazard eyes Europa League glory after difficult Premier League campaign

Terrace Talk: Whatever happened this would always go down as an outstanding Liverpool season

Klopp accepts Man City’s financial might will be hard to beat

KEYWORDS

Premier LeagueChris HughtonSoccerSport

More in this Section

Now not the time to talk about the future, says Leeds boss Bielsa

Woods makes nightmare start at US PGA Championship

FA Cup counts lowest average attendance in last decade

Ed Woodward admits Manchester United have had a ‘turbulent season’

More by this author

Ruby’s sudden exit a reminder how we let greatness pass us by

Towering Toner still reaching new heights

Jonathan Sexton carries can for struggles up front

FAI need not look far for a template of change


Lifestyle

Scene and heard: This week's entertainment news

Alternative events around Ireland target Eurovision

I can go for that: Hall and Oates ready to rock Cork

Get your tickets for the Irish Examiner's 'Green is an everyday colour' event

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 15, 2019

    • 20
    • 21
    • 25
    • 28
    • 33
    • 39
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »