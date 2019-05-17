Cross-channel hotseats never comfortable for Irish managers

Brighton’s decision to remove Chris Hughton’s steady hand from the club’s tiller this week couldn’t help but bring to mind again the pithy reaction of Joe Kinnear when Kenny Dalglish got the heave-ho from Newcastle 21 years ago.

“It seems you can get sacked for farting in the wrong direction at the moment,” said the then-Wimbledon manager, who would make the claim 15 years later that he had never been shown the door through spells in charge of the Dons, Luton Town, Nottingham Forest and the Toon.

The circumstances surrounding his departure from Kenilworth Road have been debated but it was ill-health which brought an end to his days with the Crazy Gang and the Magpies and he walked away from Nottingham before they were relegated from the Championship.