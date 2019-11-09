Creating room on Kerry’s Mount Rushmore

Of course, he’s not. No-one is saying David Clifford is ready for Kerry’s Mount Rushmore yet. There’s a fourth position there for him, but in its own time. A pair of All-Stars in his first two seasons is something to behold, but it only franks what we’ve all seen in two bedazzled campaigns. Incontrovertible evidence.

Work colleagues of mine who protest of a passing interest in football look up at the office television when his surname is mentioned. He has already re-embodied what we anticipate from a breakthrough talent and he is still some way shy of his physiological peak. All the key markers are there.

There’s no All-Ireland medal yet of course, least not a senior one, and in Kerry that’s the only legal tender.

But he’s not 21 until January and Maurice Fitzgerald toiled for nine seasons before he finally landed his September due. Clifford hasn’t even got around to winning a county senior medal with East Kerry but tomorrow in Tralee, he has a cut at it against four-in-a-row- chasing Dr Crokes.

Before and above him in the Kerry pantheon, a trio of attacking stars — for aren’t they each guiding lights, already laminated into legend — who earned preeminent status over four decades in their own ineffable way. From Mikey Sheehy in the 1970s and 80s, to Maurice Fitzgerald in the 80s and 90s, to Colm Cooper in the noughties and teens.

Gone, but never forgotten. They brought what David Foster Wallace called Federer Moments in his forensic 2006 study of the tennis legend: “These are times, as you watch (him) play, when the jaw drops and eyes protrude and sounds are made that bring spouses in from other rooms to see if you’re ok.”

Ready and willing to pass the baton onto a young man — a boy king really — with the gait, the kicking style of Maurice, the big-game temperament and finishing of Gooch, and the spatial intelligence of Sheehy.

Imagine that sublime, orchestral quartet (never mind full-forward line), because imagine it we must. They never shared the same geansaí but have informed one another’s style and approach to the game of Gaelic football. Clifford models his game on Cooper, Gooch learned off Maurice and Fitzgerald studied Sheehy in Con Keating Park in Caherciveen, his backyard. A masterclass, he calls that day in 1986.

Is it coincidence or fateful that Sheehy’s anterior and posterior cruciate ligament collapsed underneath him in a County League game on Easter Sunday in Connolly Park, Tralee in 1988 — the same summer Maurice Fitzgerald (only two weeks too old for minor) debuted for Kerry with 10 points in a Munster final?

Or that Maurice would call time on Kerry in the spring of 2002, just as Colm Cooper — a bag of bones, looking like a waif in a green and gold jersey — made his Kingdom debut? Or that Gooch would cash in his chips in 2017 just before the emergence of this wunderkind from out the road in Fossa?

Stellar careers necklacing their way across four decades though never intersecting. Like a parent holding back a second treat from a child for fear the first would go underappreciated. That one was plenty to salivate over. Two was too many. Perhaps.

“I lamented the fact I neither got to start with Mikey or finish with Colm,” Maurice Fitzgerald, who turns 50 next month, says. “In both instances, they are the sort of player you’d like to be on the same forward line with. The level of understanding, the appreciation of movement, just being able to share that kind of space would be something I would have liked — and look back on with regret now.”

The most excruciating football tease is asking your friend which of the four they’d like for his or her team. Just the one, mind.

I’d pick Maurice, says one. He gives you everything from midfield to centre-forward to the wing and anywhere you like in the full-forward line. He carried teams, bog-average teams, on his back. Plus, he’d never miss a free.

Gooch, protests another. He can do everything the others can, but he can run the table better than anybody else. Ever. He can pick up the pace or slow down the pace, whichever suits. And he’s a finisher.

Crowd’s getting loud now. DAVID CLIFFORD all day (from the back of the car!) Because he guarantees the scores. And the win. And he’s about as unmarkable as unmarkable is.

It helps that the 20-year-old has seen and savoured their purest theatre.

His dad Dermot is of Derrynane, kicked ball with Fitzgerald. Weaned his young lad on drives down to south Kerry to watch Maurice and got no puss about it either. Clifford and Cooper aren’t phone favourites even though they live close enough. Gooch is Killarney’s goldfish in a bowl since his teens. He’s met David for a quiet coffee here and there, but he prefers to keep a respectful distance.

How cool would it have been though if Dr Crokes had drafted Cooper back into their senior squad to face Clifford tomorrow? (With their attacking injury concerns, it would hardly be a surprise if they’d tried).

Anyone who has savoured thedelights of young Clifford this past few summers will understand that frisson we all experience from aFederer moment of his, when something beautiful is created in sport, not by chance but by design.

The feint. The flick. The finish.

We pretend for a little moment we’re the only one savvy enough to have noticed it, but the subterfuge doesn’t last. There aren’t many players who can do that nowadays. I’m not sure there’s been too many that have. Mikey, Maurice, Gooch, Clifford — antidotes to the mano a mano culture of team sport today,individual expressors of footballing joie de vivre.

Sheehy is the ‘elder lemon’, as he says. Mount Rushmore’s George Washington. Happily volunteering to be odd man out of this blissfulfull-forward line because that is his way. Seldom has a folk herobeen so conscious of so few inadequacies.

“I’d be happy with 20 minutes at the end, Egan or myself.”