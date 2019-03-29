NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

County success cherished all the more fervently for its scarcity

By Paul Rouse
Friday, March 29, 2019 - 12:00 AM

In his brilliant book, Memoir, John McGahern wrote of growing up in Leitrim and of how, in rural communities, “the local and the individual were more powerful than any national identity”.

Football was intrinsic to that identity, to a sense of the local, and to the life of a young boy growing up in the county. McGahern recalled an autumn day from his childhood: “I had watched enviously from the bank as the older boys played football, and my dream was to learn to play.”

He was taught to kick while working in a potato field with Eddie McIniff, a man who McGahern described as a good footballer, one “who took all the close-in frees for the Ballinamore team”.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

More on this topic

New app can track sightings of criminals

Why we all suffer burnout and tips on how to overcome it

Tenants saved from mass eviction

Doherty has been poorly served by his country

KEYWORDS

Allianz Leagueleitrim

More in this Section

Fleetwood and Molinari lead way as Europeans excel at WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Cork’s Division 3 plunge ‘embarrassing’

A show of love for Kieran O'Connor in Páirc Uí Rinn

Class shines through as UCC overpower Cork IT

More by this author

Making it big in Japan all that matters for team of fuss

Killing giraffes in the name of sport — and the Empire

Brexit making us reassess what the GAA is about

The time has come for Irish football without borders


Lifestyle

Wish List: How to bring design and colour into your home

Africa’s big cats are in serious trouble, and this is why…

I collected all my single-use plastic for a month and this is what I learned

Why this stock photo collection with non-binary models is so important

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 27, 2019

    • 14
    • 17
    • 26
    • 31
    • 34
    • 43
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »