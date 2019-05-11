Could the Champions Cup final come down to just Sexton v Farrell?

Donal Lenihan on the players and performances that could shade today’s meeting of the European superpowers in Newcastle.

1. Greatest of rivalry fuelled by mutual respect

Lions tours are unique in so many ways. For a period of weeks you find yourself not only sharing a dressing room with some of your greatest rivals but practically living together when sharing a hotel room for weeks on end at the opposite end of the world.

Suffice to say, you get to know a lot more about the life and idiosyncrasies of an opponent that you spent so much time trading blows with in the past.