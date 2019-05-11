Could the Champions Cup final come down to just Sexton v Farrell?

Donal Lenihan on the players and performances that could shade today’s meeting of the European superpowers in Newcastle.
Lions tours are unique in so many ways. For a period of weeks you find yourself not only sharing a dressing room with some of your greatest rivals but practically living together when sharing a hotel room for weeks on end at the opposite end of the world.
Suffice to say, you get to know a lot more about the life and idiosyncrasies of an opponent that you spent so much time trading blows with in the past.
