NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Could the Champions Cup final come down to just Sexton v Farrell?

By Donal Lenihan
Saturday, May 11, 2019 - 12:00 AM

Donal Lenihan on the players and performances that could shade today’s meeting of the European superpowers in Newcastle.

1. Greatest of rivalry fuelled by mutual respect

Lions tours are unique in so many ways. For a period of weeks you find yourself not only sharing a dressing room with some of your greatest rivals but practically living together when sharing a hotel room for weeks on end at the opposite end of the world.

Suffice to say, you get to know a lot more about the life and idiosyncrasies of an opponent that you spent so much time trading blows with in the past. 

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

More on this topic

Leinster focus is on Saracens rather than history

Cullen: Leinster selection process far from easy

Furlong and Vunipola: A reunion of the props’ mutual admiration club

Leinster showed Saracens 'another step-up'

KEYWORDS

LeinsterRugbySportDonal LenihanSaracensChampions Cup

More in this Section

Silva still keen to secure Gomes signature

Wilshere set to return for West Ham’s Watford trip

The Championship Preview: Dalo, Ger Cunningham and Derek McGrath throw it in

Manchester United among group of clubs interested in Swansea winger James

More by this author

Allow the club game to wither at your peril — and here’s why...

If the playing personnel isn’t going to change at Munster, the game plan must

Leinster find their swagger to set up dream final

Tyler Bleyendaal's refusal to throw in towel will stand to him now


Lifestyle

Baking with Michelle Darmody: Sherry - not just for trifle

Weekend Food: Darina Allen responds to a reader's request for some simple recipes

Jean queen: The new denim rules

Chernobyl drama series is sober, respectful and unbearably tense

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 08, 2019

    • 8
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 44
    • 46
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »