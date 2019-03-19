We live in interesting times. Usually, we are bombarded by the noise and criticisms around the state of Gaelic football, but such assaults seem to have been silenced in recent weeks.

It’s like the tide coming in and going out. Huge turbulent waves of discontent, or just flat calm.

I feel as well placed as anybody to testify to the ability of the Dr Crokes team, having seen them at close quarters from the sideline, and finding ourselves on the receiving end of their quality too many times in the past few years.